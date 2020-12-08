Market cap of InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. [IPV] reaches 405.84M – now what?

InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. [NYSE: IPV] jumped around 1.78 points on Monday, while shares priced at $14.28 at the close of the session, up 14.24%. The company report on December 7, 2020 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation of InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. Merger.

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. (“InterPrivate”) (NYSE: IPV) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to InterPrivate’s agreement to merge with Aeva, Inc. (“Aeva”). Under the terms of the agreement, InterPrivate will issue a number of shares of InterPrivate common stock to shareholders of Aeva.

InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. stock is now 44.97% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. IPV Stock saw the intraday high of $14.32 and lowest of $13.40 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 12.50, which means current price is +56.07% above from all time high which was touched on 12/07/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 510.58K shares, IPV reached a trading volume of 6386932 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. [IPV]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. is set at 0.40 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

How has IPV stock performed recently?

InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. [IPV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 29.23. With this latest performance, IPV shares gained by 41.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 49.53% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IPV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 96.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 98.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 95.14 for InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. [IPV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.28, while it was recorded at 12.09 for the last single week of trading.

InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. [IPV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

When it comes to the capital structure of this company, InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. [IPV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 322.11. Additionally, IPV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 76.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 75.60.

InterPrivate Acquisition Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Insider trade positions for InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. [IPV]

There are presently around $248 million, or 57.10% of IPV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IPV stocks are: KARPUS MANAGEMENT, INC. with ownership of 1,894,946, which is approximately 978.359% of the company’s market cap and around 18.35% of the total institutional ownership; HUDSON BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 1,866,078 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $26.65 million in IPV stocks shares; and GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC, currently with $26.41 million in IPV stock with ownership of nearly 268.678% of the company’s market capitalization.

28 institutional holders increased their position in InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. [NYSE:IPV] by around 8,641,041 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 3,291,200 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 5,456,234 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 17,388,475 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IPV stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,961,117 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 101,108 shares during the same period.