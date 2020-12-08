Market cap of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. [IEA] reaches 232.50M – now what?

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. [NASDAQ: IEA] slipped around -1.25 points on Monday, while shares priced at $10.37 at the close of the session, down -10.76%. The company report on November 23, 2020 that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. Announces the Addition of Laurene Bielski Mahon to Board of Directors.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ: IEA) (“IEA” or the “Company”), a leading infrastructure construction company with renewable energy and specialty civil expertise, announced the appointment of Ms. Laurene Bielski Mahon to the Company’s Board of Directors, effective immediately. Ms. Mahon has been designated a Class III director and meets the Nasdaq independence standards. She will serve as an independent director on the Audit Committee. With Ms. Mahon’s appointment, IEA’s Board of Directors increases to nine members.

Ms. Mahon is currently a Vice Chair at CIBC World Markets Corp. and oversees its infrastructure investment banking business, a position she has held since 2018. Previously, she was head of CIBC’s Global Infrastructure and Power Group. Prior to joining CIBC in 2013, Ms. Mahon was a senior expert within McKinsey & Company’s infrastructure practice. She also ran her own independent advisory consultancy for 11 years and has served in several senior roles, including Managing Director, North America for Chase Securities, Inc., now J.P. Morgan Securities, where she directed all of the firm’s project finance lending, underwriting and advisory business in North America.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. stock is now 222.05% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. IEA Stock saw the intraday high of $11.47 and lowest of $10.09 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 14.47, which means current price is +536.20% above from all time high which was touched on 11/24/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 579.57K shares, IEA reached a trading volume of 1041458 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. [IEA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IEA shares is $13.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IEA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 11, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on November 01, 2018, representing the official price target for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. is set at 1.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for IEA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.12.

How has IEA stock performed recently?

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. [IEA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -18.67. With this latest performance, IEA shares gained by 10.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 371.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 181.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IEA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.73 for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. [IEA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.06, while it was recorded at 11.36 for the last single week of trading, and 4.56 for the last 200 days.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. [IEA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. [IEA] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.52 and a Gross Margin at +10.76. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.43.

Return on Total Capital for IEA is now 11.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.23. Additionally, IEA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 126.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. [IEA] managed to generate an average of $1,917 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.45 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.95.Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. [IEA]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. posted 0.31/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.2/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 55.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IEA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. go to 8.00%.

Insider trade positions for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. [IEA]

There are presently around $51 million, or 29.80% of IEA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IEA stocks are: ARDSLEY ADVISORY PARTNERS LP with ownership of 1,068,505, which is approximately 1324.673% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; INVESCO LTD., holding 876,411 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.09 million in IEA stocks shares; and ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP, currently with $9.07 million in IEA stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 22 institutional holders increased their position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. [NASDAQ:IEA] by around 2,593,297 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 169,874 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 2,189,410 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,952,581 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IEA stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,209,016 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 236 shares during the same period.