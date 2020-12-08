Market cap of Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW] reaches 29.44M – now what?

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ: CSCW] plunged by -$0.01 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $0.619 during the day while it closed the day at $0.57. The company report on December 7, 2020 that Color Star Technology to Launch English Version of Its Color World App on December 31.

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq CM: CSCW) (the “Company”, or “Color Star”), an entertainment and education company that provides online entertainment performances and online music education services, announced that an international version of its Color World App is currently undergoing testing with official launch scheduled for December 31, 2020.

Color World App offers both a Chinese version, which launched on September 10, 2020 and an international version, to be launched by the end of 2020. Since its launch in less than three months ago, the Chinese version has already attracted over 600,000 registered users and over 50 celebrity coaches. It currently offers online performances, live streaming, online celebrity classes, and celebrity and influencer co-branded products. The international version is designed as a platform to attract world renowned artists, athletes, and other professionals to provide more diversified and culturally rich performances. The Company also plans to host offline concerts and music festivals in 2021 with simultaneous online streaming on the Color World App.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. stock has also gained 0.86% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CSCW stock has declined by -30.23% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -22.54% and lost -60.31% year-on date.

The market cap for CSCW stock reached $29.44 million, with 54.86 million shares outstanding and 40.49 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.31M shares, CSCW reached a trading volume of 3466212 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. is set at 0.05 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.86. With this latest performance, CSCW shares gained by 15.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -75.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CSCW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.82 for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5330, while it was recorded at 0.5565 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7137 for the last 200 days.

Return on Total Capital for CSCW is now -28.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -145.36. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -145.36, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.87.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 6.00.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSCW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. go to 20.00%.

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.60% of CSCW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CSCW stocks are: HRT FINANCIAL LP with ownership of 160,631, which is approximately 317.115% of the company’s market cap and around 23.76% of the total institutional ownership; EXODUSPOINT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP, holding 139,164 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $80000.0 in CSCW stocks shares; and SQUAREPOINT OPS LLC, currently with $6000.0 in CSCW stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ:CSCW] by around 282,939 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 42,238 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 698 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 325,875 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CSCW stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 160,818 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 40,791 shares during the same period.