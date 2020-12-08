Market cap of 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. [NMTR] reaches 133.05M – now what?

9 Meters Biopharma Inc. [NASDAQ: NMTR] slipped around -0.09 points on Monday, while shares priced at $0.84 at the close of the session, down -9.70%. The company report on December 7, 2020 that 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. Announces Positive Topline Data for NM-002, a Proprietary Long-Acting GLP-1, in Phase 1b/2a Trial for Short Bowel Syndrome.

-Rapid onset and sustained clinical effect following first dose in all 9 patients in total stool output (TSO) volume-Clinically relevant improvements in TSO volume and bowel movement frequency-Twice-monthly fixed-dosing regimen exhibited an excellent safety and tolerability profile-Plan to meet with FDA as soon as possible in the first quarter of 2021 to discuss next steps for clinical development of NM-002.

Company to present data at conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET.

9 Meters Biopharma Inc. stock is now 50.78% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NMTR Stock saw the intraday high of $0.8449 and lowest of $0.7239 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 1.22, which means current price is +90.74% above from all time high which was touched on 11/23/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.72M shares, NMTR reached a trading volume of 9963177 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. [NMTR]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. is set at 0.10 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 28.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08.

How has NMTR stock performed recently?

9 Meters Biopharma Inc. [NMTR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.51. With this latest performance, NMTR shares gained by 17.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NMTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.80 for 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. [NMTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8235, while it was recorded at 0.9109 for the last single week of trading.

9 Meters Biopharma Inc. [NMTR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

9 Meters Biopharma Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. [NMTR]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. posted -0.16/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.12/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -33.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NMTR.

Insider trade positions for 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. [NMTR]

There are presently around $28 million, or 19.90% of NMTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NMTR stocks are: ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 25,716,755, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 921,348 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.86 million in NMTR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.71 million in NMTR stock with ownership of nearly 7.055% of the company’s market capitalization.

33 institutional holders increased their position in 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. [NASDAQ:NMTR] by around 2,507,819 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 1,316,308 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 26,023,850 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 29,847,977 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NMTR stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,537,477 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 1,315,576 shares during the same period.