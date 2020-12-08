Market Analysts see scPharmaceuticals Inc. [SCPH] gaining to $13. Time to buy?

scPharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: SCPH] loss -35.64% on the last trading session, reaching $5.63 price per share at the time. The company report on December 7, 2020 that scPharmaceuticals Inc. Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for FUROSCIX®.

CRL did not identify clinical deficiencies.

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: SCPH), a pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products that have the potential to optimize the delivery of infused therapies, advance patient care, and reduce healthcare costs, announced it received a Complete Response Letter (“CRL”) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) on December 3, 2020 regarding the Company’s New Drug Application (“NDA”) for FUROSCIX®.

scPharmaceuticals Inc. represents 27.32 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $154.58 million with the latest information. SCPH stock price has been found in the range of $5.06 to $6.54.

If compared to the average trading volume of 52.96K shares, SCPH reached a trading volume of 1640239 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about scPharmaceuticals Inc. [SCPH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SCPH shares is $13.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SCPH stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for scPharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 15, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on January 30, 2019, representing the official price target for scPharmaceuticals Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for scPharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.66 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.16.

Trading performance analysis for SCPH stock

scPharmaceuticals Inc. [SCPH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -38.99. With this latest performance, SCPH shares dropped by -37.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SCPH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 20.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 12.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 26.12 for scPharmaceuticals Inc. [SCPH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.58, while it was recorded at 8.22 for the last single week of trading, and 8.34 for the last 200 days.

scPharmaceuticals Inc. [SCPH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for SCPH is now -41.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -42.09. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -50.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -38.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, scPharmaceuticals Inc. [SCPH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 39.45. Additionally, SCPH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 28.29, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 38.66, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 27.72.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, scPharmaceuticals Inc. [SCPH] managed to generate an average of -$1,940,941 per employee.scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 16.10 and a Current Ratio set at 16.10.

scPharmaceuticals Inc. [SCPH]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, scPharmaceuticals Inc. posted -0.58/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.52/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -11.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SCPH.

An analysis of insider ownership at scPharmaceuticals Inc. [SCPH]

There are presently around $96 million, or 65.80% of SCPH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SCPH stocks are: ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 4,797,148, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; 5AM VENTURE MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 3,831,474 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $21.55 million in SCPH stocks shares; and RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., currently with $19.79 million in SCPH stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in scPharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 23 institutional holders increased their position in scPharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:SCPH] by around 189,222 shares. Additionally, 23 investors decreased positions by around 631,943 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 16,272,955 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 17,094,120 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SCPH stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 79,988 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 216,580 shares during the same period.