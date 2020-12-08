Market Analysts see NiSource Inc. [NI] gaining to $29. Time to buy?

NiSource Inc. [NYSE: NI] traded at a low on 12/07/20, posting a -0.33 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $23.92. The company report on November 18, 2020 that NiSource Named to 2020 Dow Jones Sustainability Index.

NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI) was named to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) – North America in recognition of the company’s sustainable business practices and performance for the seventh consecutive year. NiSource is one of seven U.S. utility companies on the 2020 list.

The ranking is based on environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria and reflects advancements NiSource continues to make in its sustainability strategy which includes aggressive reductions in greenhouse gas emissions, safety enhancements and executing against more than $40 billion of long-term safety, asset modernization and renewable energy investment opportunities.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3214981 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of NiSource Inc. stands at 1.72% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.58%.

The market cap for NI stock reached $9.30 billion, with 383.80 million shares outstanding and 381.83 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.21M shares, NI reached a trading volume of 3214981 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about NiSource Inc. [NI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NI shares is $26.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NI stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for NiSource Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 18, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on October 19, 2020, representing the official price target for NiSource Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on NI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NiSource Inc. is set at 0.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for NI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for NI in the course of the last twelve months was 12.19 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has NI stock performed recently?

NiSource Inc. [NI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.16. With this latest performance, NI shares gained by 1.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.99 for NiSource Inc. [NI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.59, while it was recorded at 24.28 for the last single week of trading, and 23.94 for the last 200 days.

NiSource Inc. [NI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NiSource Inc. [NI] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.06 and a Gross Margin at +56.76. NiSource Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.35.

Return on Total Capital for NI is now 8.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.86. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.53, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.62. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NiSource Inc. [NI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 162.15. Additionally, NI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 61.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.33. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 154.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NiSource Inc. [NI] managed to generate an average of $45,809 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.NiSource Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for NiSource Inc. [NI]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, NiSource Inc. posted 0.45/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.43/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NiSource Inc. go to 1.66%.

Insider trade positions for NiSource Inc. [NI]

There are presently around $8,713 million, or 97.40% of NI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NI stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 66,235,783, which is approximately -4.081% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 44,012,953 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.05 billion in NI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $893.57 million in NI stock with ownership of nearly 9.665% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NiSource Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 211 institutional holders increased their position in NiSource Inc. [NYSE:NI] by around 39,717,908 shares. Additionally, 205 investors decreased positions by around 25,377,691 shares, while 96 investors held positions by with 299,180,539 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 364,276,138 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NI stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,220,297 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 9,679,877 shares during the same period.