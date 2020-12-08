Market Analysts see Editas Medicine Inc. [EDIT] gaining to $14. Time to buy?

Editas Medicine Inc. [NASDAQ: EDIT] price surged by 13.22 percent to reach at $4.56. The company report on December 5, 2020 that Editas Medicine Announces Preclinical Data and Large-Scale Manufacturing Process for EDIT-301, in Development for the Treatment of Sickle Cell Disease and Beta-Thalassemia.

Data support novel approach to develop and manufacture a best-in-class, durable medicine for people living with hemoglobinopathies.

The small cap to buy before 2021 There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune! Get all the details here >> Sponsored

IND filing for EDIT-301 planned by end of 2020.

A sum of 3489219 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 914.22K shares. Editas Medicine Inc. shares reached a high of $41.50 and dropped to a low of $34.92 until finishing in the latest session at $39.05.

The one-year EDIT stock forecast points to a potential downside of -2.76. The average equity rating for EDIT stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Editas Medicine Inc. [EDIT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EDIT shares is $38.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EDIT stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Editas Medicine Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 03, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, SunTrust raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 18, 2020, representing the official price target for Editas Medicine Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $28, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on EDIT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Editas Medicine Inc. is set at 2.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for EDIT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 25.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.25.

EDIT Stock Performance Analysis:

Editas Medicine Inc. [EDIT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 27.66. With this latest performance, EDIT shares gained by 23.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 45.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 26.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EDIT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.06 for Editas Medicine Inc. [EDIT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.79, while it was recorded at 34.05 for the last single week of trading, and 28.61 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Editas Medicine Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Editas Medicine Inc. [EDIT] shares currently have an operating margin of -686.39. Editas Medicine Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -651.43.

Return on Total Capital for EDIT is now -50.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -48.26. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -53.65, with Return on Assets sitting at -28.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Editas Medicine Inc. [EDIT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 11.08. Additionally, EDIT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.71. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8.87, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Editas Medicine Inc. [EDIT] managed to generate an average of -$643,010 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 91.66 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.04.Editas Medicine Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.20 and a Current Ratio set at 9.20.

EDIT Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Editas Medicine Inc. posted -0.74/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -640.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EDIT.

Editas Medicine Inc. [EDIT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,158 million, or 82.90% of EDIT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EDIT stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 10,670,424, which is approximately 41.402% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,708,036 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $222.9 million in EDIT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $214.71 million in EDIT stock with ownership of nearly 10.237% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Editas Medicine Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 124 institutional holders increased their position in Editas Medicine Inc. [NASDAQ:EDIT] by around 5,838,324 shares. Additionally, 100 investors decreased positions by around 5,410,116 shares, while 52 investors held positions by with 44,026,076 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 55,274,516 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EDIT stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 544,350 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 3,775,761 shares during the same period.