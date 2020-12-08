Market Analysts see Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC] gaining to $19. Time to buy?

Bausch Health Companies Inc. [NYSE: BHC] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.48% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.95%. The company report on December 1, 2020 that Bausch + Lomb Announces Additional Expanded Public Coverage for (Pr)VYZULTA® (Latanoprostene Bunod Ophthalmic Solution 0.024% w/w) in Canada.

PrVYZULTA® Added Under British Columbia, North West Territories, the Yukon and Veteran Affairs Plans.

LAVAL, QC, Dec. 1, 2020 /CNW/ – Bausch + Lomb, a leading global eye health business of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC), announced that PrVYZULTA® (latanoprostene bunod ophthalmic solution, 0.024% w/w), which is indicated for the reduction of intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertensioni, now has expanded public drug program reimbursement in Canada in the jurisdictions of British Columbia, North West Territories, the Yukon and Veteran Affairs.

Over the last 12 months, BHC stock dropped by -31.23%. The one-year Bausch Health Companies Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 25.65. The average equity rating for BHC stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $6.84 billion, with 355.60 million shares outstanding and 347.91 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.05M shares, BHC stock reached a trading volume of 3093613 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BHC shares is $26.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BHC stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Bausch Health Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 17, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright dropped their target price from $64 to $50. The new note on the price target was released on August 24, 2020, representing the official price target for Bausch Health Companies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $50 to $64, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Buy rating on BHC stock. On June 17, 2020, analysts increased their price target for BHC shares from 50 to 64.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bausch Health Companies Inc. is set at 0.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for BHC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.84. Price to Free Cash Flow for BHC in the course of the last twelve months was 10.51 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

BHC Stock Performance Analysis:

Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.95. With this latest performance, BHC shares gained by 18.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BHC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.50 for Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.72, while it was recorded at 19.08 for the last single week of trading, and 17.68 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Bausch Health Companies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.45 and a Gross Margin at +50.62. Bausch Health Companies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -20.79.

Return on Total Capital for BHC is now 4.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.78. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -94.20, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2,463.59. Additionally, BHC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 96.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 77.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2,342.52, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 91.38.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC] managed to generate an average of -$82,396 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.64 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.26.Bausch Health Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

BHC Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Bausch Health Companies Inc. posted 1.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.15/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -2.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BHC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bausch Health Companies Inc. go to 3.40%.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,543 million, or 66.80% of BHC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BHC stocks are: PAULSON & CO. INC. with ownership of 25,839,035, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.30% of the total institutional ownership; VALUEACT HOLDINGS, L.P., holding 17,931,594 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $357.02 million in BHC stocks shares; and GLENVIEW CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $297.81 million in BHC stock with ownership of nearly -4.388% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bausch Health Companies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 159 institutional holders increased their position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. [NYSE:BHC] by around 34,072,677 shares. Additionally, 136 investors decreased positions by around 39,275,199 shares, while 64 investors held positions by with 154,817,396 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 228,165,272 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BHC stock had 57 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,402,839 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 4,908,237 shares during the same period.