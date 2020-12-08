Marin Software Incorporated [MRIN] Is Currently 7.69 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Marin Software Incorporated [NASDAQ: MRIN] surged by $0.16 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $2.25 during the day while it closed the day at $2.24. The company report on November 6, 2020 that Marin Software, Inc. to Host Earnings Call.

Marin Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRIN) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Third Quarter Earnings call to be held on November 5, 2020 at 5:00 PM Eastern Time.

The small cap to buy before 2021 There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune! Get all the details here >> Sponsored

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/70201.

Marin Software Incorporated stock has also gained 0.90% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MRIN stock has inclined by 69.70% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 73.64% and gained 62.32% year-on date.

The market cap for MRIN stock reached $18.39 million, with 9.02 million shares outstanding and 7.34 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.49M shares, MRIN reached a trading volume of 2972646 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Marin Software Incorporated [MRIN]:

Stifel have made an estimate for Marin Software Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 25, 2016. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel dropped their target price from $8 to $6. The new note on the price target was released on May 06, 2016, representing the official price target for Marin Software Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $13 to $10, while UBS kept a Buy rating on MRIN stock. On August 06, 2015, analysts decreased their price target for MRIN shares from 14 to 10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marin Software Incorporated is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for MRIN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.97.

MRIN stock trade performance evaluation

Marin Software Incorporated [MRIN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.90. With this latest performance, MRIN shares gained by 0.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 73.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 48.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MRIN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.43 for Marin Software Incorporated [MRIN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.94, while it was recorded at 2.14 for the last single week of trading, and 1.53 for the last 200 days.

Marin Software Incorporated [MRIN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Marin Software Incorporated [MRIN] shares currently have an operating margin of -35.56 and a Gross Margin at +51.70. Marin Software Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -25.30.

Return on Total Capital for MRIN is now -56.42, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -44.18. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -49.21, with Return on Assets sitting at -27.86. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Marin Software Incorporated [MRIN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 45.49. Additionally, MRIN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 24.66, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Marin Software Incorporated [MRIN] managed to generate an average of -$54,183 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.10.Marin Software Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Marin Software Incorporated [MRIN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MRIN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Marin Software Incorporated go to 20.00%.

Marin Software Incorporated [MRIN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2 million, or 21.50% of MRIN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MRIN stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 405,007, which is approximately 6.336% of the company’s market cap and around 4.98% of the total institutional ownership; SAPPHIRE VENTURES, L.L.C., holding 194,111 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.43 million in MRIN stocks shares; and BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $98000.0 in MRIN stock with ownership of nearly 221.06% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Marin Software Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 3 institutional holders increased their position in Marin Software Incorporated [NASDAQ:MRIN] by around 54,147 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 8,706 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 723,093 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 785,946 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MRIN stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 14 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.