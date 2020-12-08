Lyra Therapeutics Inc. [LYRA] moved down -25.26: Why It’s Important

Lyra Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: LYRA] traded at a low on 12/07/20, posting a -25.26 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $9.32. The company report on December 7, 2020 that Lyra Therapeutics Announces Positive Topline Results for LANTERN Phase 2 Randomized Controlled Study of LYR-210 for the Treatment of Chronic Rhinosinusitis With and Without Nasal Polyps.

7500 mcg dose of LYR-210 achieved statistically significant improvement in a composite of the 4 cardinal symptoms of CRS at weeks 16 (p=0.021), 20 (p=0.012) and 24 (p=0.016) compared to control.

7500 mcg dose of LYR-210 achieved statistically significant improvement in SNOT-22 score at weeks 8 (p=0.039), 16 (p=0.008), 20 (p=0.001) and 24 (p=0.001) compared to control.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1346716 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Lyra Therapeutics Inc. stands at 9.37% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.68%.

The market cap for LYRA stock reached $123.77 million, with 12.93 million shares outstanding and 9.53 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 55.09K shares, LYRA reached a trading volume of 1346716 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Lyra Therapeutics Inc. [LYRA]?

William Blair have made an estimate for Lyra Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 26, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 26, 2020, representing the official price target for Lyra Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $28, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on LYRA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lyra Therapeutics Inc. is set at 1.05 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.14.

How has LYRA stock performed recently?

Lyra Therapeutics Inc. [LYRA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -24.96. With this latest performance, LYRA shares dropped by -17.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.22% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LYRA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.17 for Lyra Therapeutics Inc. [LYRA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.62, while it was recorded at 11.92 for the last single week of trading.

Lyra Therapeutics Inc. [LYRA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for LYRA is now -97.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -98.72. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -106.55, with Return on Assets sitting at -80.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lyra Therapeutics Inc. [LYRA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 45.39. Additionally, LYRA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.23.

Lyra Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 17.70 and a Current Ratio set at 17.70.

Earnings analysis for Lyra Therapeutics Inc. [LYRA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LYRA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lyra Therapeutics Inc. go to -5.10%.

Insider trade positions for Lyra Therapeutics Inc. [LYRA]

There are presently around $71 million, or 74.50% of LYRA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LYRA stocks are: PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 3,222,561, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.39% of the total institutional ownership; POLARIS VENTURE MANAGEMENT CO. V, L.L.C., holding 1,100,852 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.26 million in LYRA stocks shares; and RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., currently with $7.6 million in LYRA stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lyra Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 18 institutional holders increased their position in Lyra Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:LYRA] by around 1,298,443 shares. Additionally, 22 investors decreased positions by around 678,239 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 5,679,772 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,656,454 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LYRA stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 462,641 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 538,258 shares during the same period.