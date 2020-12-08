Tuesday, December 8, 2020
Luminar Technologies [LAZR] Is Currently 30.19 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

By Caleb Clifford

Luminar Technologies [NASDAQ: LAZR] closed the trading session at $40.88 on 12/07/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $33.00, while the highest price level was $43.38.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 300.79 percent and weekly performance of 122.17 percent. The stock has been moved at 294.98 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 299.22 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 244.11 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.66M shares, LAZR reached to a volume of 57410876 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Luminar Technologies [LAZR]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Luminar Technologies is set at 3.05 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for LAZR in the course of the last twelve months was 10158.68 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.20.

LAZR stock trade performance evaluation

Luminar Technologies [LAZR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 122.17. With this latest performance, LAZR shares gained by 299.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 294.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 306.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LAZR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 95.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 96.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 94.52 for Luminar Technologies [LAZR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.49, while it was recorded at 26.05 for the last single week of trading, and 11.14 for the last 200 days.

Luminar Technologies [LAZR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Luminar Technologies’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

Luminar Technologies [LAZR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $785 million, or 1.70% of LAZR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LAZR stocks are: DAVIDSON KEMPNER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 2,171,476, which is approximately 940.009% of the company’s market cap and around 0.61% of the total institutional ownership; ELEMENT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 2,045,600 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $64.23 million in LAZR stocks shares; and HOOD RIVER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $59.7 million in LAZR stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

60 institutional holders increased their position in Luminar Technologies [NASDAQ:LAZR] by around 11,206,840 shares. Additionally, 42 investors decreased positions by around 18,666,702 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 4,860,491 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 25,013,051 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LAZR stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,206,454 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 10,338,211 shares during the same period.

