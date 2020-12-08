Lipocine Inc. [LPCN] moved up 9.74: Why It’s Important

Lipocine Inc. [NASDAQ: LPCN] price surged by 9.74 percent to reach at $0.15. The company report on December 5, 2020 that Lipocine Provides New Regulatory Update on TLANDO™.

Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ: LPCN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on metabolic and endocrine disorders, announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) has informed the Company that it is continuing to work towards taking action on the TLANDO New Drug Application (“NDA”) during the week of December 7, 2020. However, the Company cannot assure that the FDA will act in that time frame.

The small cap to buy before 2021 There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune! Get all the details here >> Sponsored

TLANDO is the Company’s oral testosterone product candidate for testosterone replacement therapy (“TRT”) in adult males for conditions associated with a deficiency of endogenous testosterone, also known as hypogonadism.

A sum of 2035386 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.40M shares. Lipocine Inc. shares reached a high of $1.73 and dropped to a low of $1.56 until finishing in the latest session at $1.69.

Guru’s Opinion on Lipocine Inc. [LPCN]:

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Lipocine Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 12, 2018. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price from $11 to $2. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2018, representing the official price target for Lipocine Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on LPCN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lipocine Inc. is set at 0.12 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.28.

LPCN Stock Performance Analysis:

Lipocine Inc. [LPCN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.62. With this latest performance, LPCN shares gained by 28.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 87.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 333.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LPCN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.44 for Lipocine Inc. [LPCN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4234, while it was recorded at 1.5660 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1347 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Lipocine Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lipocine Inc. [LPCN] shares currently have an operating margin of -7818.83. Lipocine Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7883.72.

Return on Total Capital for LPCN is now -77.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -98.31. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -165.47, with Return on Assets sitting at -64.22. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lipocine Inc. [LPCN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 113.68. Additionally, LPCN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.36. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 60.66, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lipocine Inc. [LPCN] managed to generate an average of -$1,083,945 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.00 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.Lipocine Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.30 and a Current Ratio set at 4.30.

LPCN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Lipocine Inc. posted -0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.15/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 33.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LPCN.

Lipocine Inc. [LPCN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $12 million, or 11.00% of LPCN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LPCN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 2,957,883, which is approximately 167.85% of the company’s market cap and around 2.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,610,701 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.72 million in LPCN stocks shares; and AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC, currently with $1.33 million in LPCN stock with ownership of nearly -0.317% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lipocine Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 19 institutional holders increased their position in Lipocine Inc. [NASDAQ:LPCN] by around 3,834,694 shares. Additionally, 14 investors decreased positions by around 840,046 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 2,503,973 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,178,713 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LPCN stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 89,031 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 834,146 shares during the same period.