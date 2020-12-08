LightPath Technologies Inc. [LPTH] Is Currently 10.92 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

LightPath Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: LPTH] surged by $0.32 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $3.32 during the day while it closed the day at $3.25. The company report on December 3, 2020 that LightPath Technologies Receives $5.8M Renewal Contract.

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) (“LightPath,” the “Company, “or “we”), a leading vertically integrated global manufacturer and integrator of proprietary optical and infrared components and high-level assemblies, announced it has been awarded a renewal of an annual supply agreement valued at over $5.8 million which is a 16% increase over the prior year contract. The contract is for the purchase of a variety of infrared (“IR”) optical lens elements by a major commercial infrared vision products customer.

“We are pleased to announce this major contract renewal as it demonstrates LightPath’s ability to supply quality infrared optics on a commercial scale for an impactful OEM partner that values our optical expertise and innovative technologies,” stated Mark Palvino, VP of Global Sales at LightPath. “We are seeing strong interest in many product lines as the LightPath Brand is strengthening globally even in the midst of a pandemic.”.

LightPath Technologies Inc. stock has also gained 4.50% of its value over the past 7 days. However, LPTH stock has inclined by 60.89% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 7.26% and gained 348.28% year-on date.

The market cap for LPTH stock reached $82.52 million, with 25.98 million shares outstanding and 20.26 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 295.23K shares, LPTH reached a trading volume of 1152811 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about LightPath Technologies Inc. [LPTH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LPTH shares is $3.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LPTH stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley FBR have made an estimate for LightPath Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 13, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Dougherty & Company raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 06, 2017, representing the official price target for LightPath Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $3 to $3.50, while Dougherty & Company kept a Buy rating on LPTH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for LightPath Technologies Inc. is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for LPTH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for LPTH in the course of the last twelve months was 165.04 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

LPTH stock trade performance evaluation

LightPath Technologies Inc. [LPTH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.50. With this latest performance, LPTH shares gained by 26.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 434.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LPTH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.82 for LightPath Technologies Inc. [LPTH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.61, while it was recorded at 3.01 for the last single week of trading, and 2.41 for the last 200 days.

LightPath Technologies Inc. [LPTH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and LightPath Technologies Inc. [LPTH] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.83 and a Gross Margin at +36.36. LightPath Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.48.

Return on Total Capital for LPTH is now 4.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.19. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.55, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, LightPath Technologies Inc. [LPTH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 22.07. Additionally, LPTH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.35. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 16.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.28.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, LightPath Technologies Inc. [LPTH] managed to generate an average of $2,330 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.43 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.71.LightPath Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for LightPath Technologies Inc. [LPTH] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, LightPath Technologies Inc. posted 0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LPTH.

LightPath Technologies Inc. [LPTH]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $21 million, or 24.20% of LPTH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LPTH stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 1,400,101, which is approximately 68.39% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP, holding 1,269,984 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.13 million in LPTH stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $3.96 million in LPTH stock with ownership of nearly 68.969% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in LightPath Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 21 institutional holders increased their position in LightPath Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:LPTH] by around 1,754,903 shares. Additionally, 24 investors decreased positions by around 2,073,560 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 2,507,695 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,336,158 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LPTH stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 501,498 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 1,785,797 shares during the same period.