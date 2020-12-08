Ladenburg Thalmann slashes price target on Ready Capital Corporation [RC] – find out why.

Ready Capital Corporation [NYSE: RC] loss -10.57% on the last trading session, reaching $12.35 price per share at the time. The company report on December 8, 2020 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation Merger.

Ready Capital Corporation represents 54.63 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $654.18 million with the latest information. RC stock price has been found in the range of $11.7701 to $13.48.

If compared to the average trading volume of 357.02K shares, RC reached a trading volume of 1537304 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ready Capital Corporation [RC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RC shares is $13.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for Ready Capital Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 07, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 12, 2020, representing the official price target for Ready Capital Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17.50, while Sandler O’Neill analysts kept a Buy rating on RC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ready Capital Corporation is set at 0.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for RC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.83.

Trading performance analysis for RC stock

Ready Capital Corporation [RC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.56. With this latest performance, RC shares gained by 5.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 39.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.71 for Ready Capital Corporation [RC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.17, while it was recorded at 13.25 for the last single week of trading, and 9.41 for the last 200 days.

Ready Capital Corporation [RC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ready Capital Corporation [RC] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.95 and a Gross Margin at +75.23. Ready Capital Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.50.

Return on Total Capital for RC is now 1.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.33. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.56, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ready Capital Corporation [RC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 476.16. Additionally, RC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 82.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 78.97. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 364.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 63.25.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.55 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.

Ready Capital Corporation [RC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ready Capital Corporation posted 0.43/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.41/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ready Capital Corporation go to 14.21%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Ready Capital Corporation [RC]

There are presently around $309 million, or 70.50% of RC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,280,932, which is approximately 9.328% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,733,018 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $33.75 million in RC stocks shares; and MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., currently with $21.47 million in RC stock with ownership of nearly -10.925% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ready Capital Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 72 institutional holders increased their position in Ready Capital Corporation [NYSE:RC] by around 2,029,081 shares. Additionally, 44 investors decreased positions by around 2,183,014 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 20,791,075 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 25,003,170 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RC stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 565,482 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 1,065,312 shares during the same period.