IGM Biosciences Inc. [IGMS] is 91.09% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

IGM Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ: IGMS] surged by $10.36 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $75.29 during the day while it closed the day at $72.92. The company report on December 8, 2020 that IGM Announces Proposed Public Offering.

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: IGMS) announced that it intends to offer and sell $150 million of shares of its common stock and, in lieu of common stock to certain investors that so choose, pre-funded warrants to purchase shares of common stock, in an underwritten public offering. In addition, IGM intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $22.5 million of shares of its common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. All of the securities offered in the offering will be sold by IGM. The proposed offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

Jefferies, Stifel, Guggenheim Securities and RBC Capital Markets are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Baird is acting as the lead manager for the offering.

IGM Biosciences Inc. stock has also gained 9.19% of its value over the past 7 days. However, IGMS stock has inclined by 45.26% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 16.23% and gained 91.09% year-on date.

The market cap for IGMS stock reached $2.18 billion, with 30.65 million shares outstanding and 13.35 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 220.98K shares, IGMS reached a trading volume of 2054781 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about IGM Biosciences Inc. [IGMS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IGMS shares is $82.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IGMS stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for IGM Biosciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 17, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 01, 2020, representing the official price target for IGM Biosciences Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $86, while SunTrust analysts kept a Buy rating on IGMS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for IGM Biosciences Inc. is set at 5.42 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.03.

IGMS stock trade performance evaluation

IGM Biosciences Inc. [IGMS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.19. With this latest performance, IGMS shares gained by 49.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 220.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IGMS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.44 for IGM Biosciences Inc. [IGMS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 63.73, while it was recorded at 64.64 for the last single week of trading, and 59.39 for the last 200 days.

IGM Biosciences Inc. [IGMS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for IGMS is now -34.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -34.85. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -36.66, with Return on Assets sitting at -32.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, IGM Biosciences Inc. [IGMS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.13. Additionally, IGMS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.78, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.63. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.80.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, IGM Biosciences Inc. [IGMS] managed to generate an average of -$673,953 per employee.IGM Biosciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 13.90 and a Current Ratio set at 13.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for IGM Biosciences Inc. [IGMS] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, IGM Biosciences Inc. posted -0.49/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.43/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -14.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IGMS.

IGM Biosciences Inc. [IGMS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $915 million, or 61.50% of IGMS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IGMS stocks are: REDMILE GROUP, LLC with ownership of 3,425,455, which is approximately 8.952% of the company’s market cap and around 2.10% of the total institutional ownership; BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP, holding 3,144,446 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $196.72 million in IGMS stocks shares; and RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., currently with $61.48 million in IGMS stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in IGM Biosciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 41 institutional holders increased their position in IGM Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ:IGMS] by around 1,680,682 shares. Additionally, 43 investors decreased positions by around 1,082,970 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 11,854,592 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 14,618,244 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IGMS stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 876,116 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 372,639 shares during the same period.