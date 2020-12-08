Hecla Mining Company [HL] Revenue clocked in at $727.90 million, up 57.52% YTD: What’s Next?

Hecla Mining Company [NYSE: HL] gained 3.09% on the last trading session, reaching $5.34 price per share at the time. The company report on November 18, 2020 that Hecla Participates in Dolly Varden Silver Corporation Financing.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

The small cap to buy before 2021 There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune! Get all the details here >> Sponsored

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE: HL) (“Hecla”) announced that a wholly owned subsidiary of Hecla has acquired an aggregate of 807,846 Shares (“Shares”) of Dolly Varden Silver Corporation (“Dolly Varden”). The subscription was completed pursuant to the Ancillary Rights Agreement which Hecla has with Dolly Varden, allowing it to maintain its pro rata shareholding in Dolly Varden. These rights were triggered when Dolly Varden agreed to a private placement with third parties.

Hecla Mining Company represents 529.84 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.78 billion with the latest information. HL stock price has been found in the range of $5.09 to $5.40.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.81M shares, HL reached a trading volume of 6933197 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Hecla Mining Company [HL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HL shares is $6.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HL stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Hecla Mining Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 27, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on August 05, 2020, representing the official price target for Hecla Mining Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $2.50 to $4.50, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Sector Perform rating on HL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hecla Mining Company is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for HL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for HL in the course of the last twelve months was 31.05 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

Trading performance analysis for HL stock

Hecla Mining Company [HL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.72. With this latest performance, HL shares dropped by -3.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 68.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 92.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.40 for Hecla Mining Company [HL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.13, while it was recorded at 5.20 for the last single week of trading, and 4.06 for the last 200 days.

Hecla Mining Company [HL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hecla Mining Company [HL] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.30 and a Gross Margin at +1.03. Hecla Mining Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -14.76.

Return on Total Capital for HL is now -2.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.48. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.89, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hecla Mining Company [HL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 31.54. Additionally, HL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 30.89, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hecla Mining Company [HL] managed to generate an average of -$61,379 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 21.00 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.25.Hecla Mining Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Hecla Mining Company [HL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Hecla Mining Company posted 0/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HL.

An analysis of insider ownership at Hecla Mining Company [HL]

There are presently around $1,665 million, or 61.60% of HL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HL stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 51,862,194, which is approximately 6.893% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 45,711,570 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $244.1 million in HL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $204.13 million in HL stock with ownership of nearly -1.687% of the company’s market capitalization.

129 institutional holders increased their position in Hecla Mining Company [NYSE:HL] by around 45,448,025 shares. Additionally, 89 investors decreased positions by around 18,354,250 shares, while 55 investors held positions by with 248,036,225 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 311,838,500 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HL stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,402,955 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 3,467,803 shares during the same period.