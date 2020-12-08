HD Supply Holdings Inc. [HDS] gain 38.74% so far this year. What now?

HD Supply Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: HDS] closed the trading session at $55.80 on 12/07/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $55.77, while the highest price level was $55.90. The company report on December 8, 2020 that WeissLaw LLP Reminds CGIX, ALSK, EIGI, and HDS Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 38.74 percent and weekly performance of 0.04 percent. The stock has been moved at 47.42 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 30.10 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 42.02 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.77M shares, HDS reached to a volume of 3959877 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about HD Supply Holdings Inc. [HDS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HDS shares is $54.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HDS stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for HD Supply Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 17, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on September 16, 2020, representing the official price target for HD Supply Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for HD Supply Holdings Inc. is set at 0.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for HDS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.44. Price to Free Cash Flow for HDS in the course of the last twelve months was 15.50 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

HDS stock trade performance evaluation

HD Supply Holdings Inc. [HDS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.04. With this latest performance, HDS shares gained by 30.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 47.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 39.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HDS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 83.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 86.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 79.82 for HD Supply Holdings Inc. [HDS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.27, while it was recorded at 55.84 for the last single week of trading, and 37.16 for the last 200 days.

HD Supply Holdings Inc. [HDS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and HD Supply Holdings Inc. [HDS] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.98 and a Gross Margin at +37.37. HD Supply Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.34.

Return on Total Capital for HDS is now 20.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.56. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 34.26, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.94. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, HD Supply Holdings Inc. [HDS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 187.80. Additionally, HDS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 65.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 178.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 62.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, HD Supply Holdings Inc. [HDS] managed to generate an average of $39,217 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.35.HD Supply Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for HD Supply Holdings Inc. [HDS] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, HD Supply Holdings Inc. posted 0.64/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.55/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 16.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HDS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for HD Supply Holdings Inc. go to -3.60%.

HD Supply Holdings Inc. [HDS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $8,761 million, or 99.20% of HDS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HDS stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 24,247,967, which is approximately -0.204% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 14,575,065 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $813.29 million in HDS stocks shares; and FIDUCIARY MANAGEMENT INC /WI/, currently with $481.19 million in HDS stock with ownership of nearly -5.014% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in HD Supply Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 158 institutional holders increased their position in HD Supply Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:HDS] by around 9,654,475 shares. Additionally, 197 investors decreased positions by around 14,399,320 shares, while 51 investors held positions by with 132,962,177 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 157,015,972 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HDS stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,147,361 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 1,463,860 shares during the same period.