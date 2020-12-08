GigCapital2 Inc. [GIX] moved up 8.50: Why It’s Important

GigCapital2 Inc. [NYSE: GIX] traded at a high on 12/07/20, posting a 8.50 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $11.11. The company report on November 30, 2020 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates GigCapital2, Inc.

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of GigCapital2, Inc. (“GIX” or the “Company”) (NYSE: GIX) in connection with the Company’s proposed merger with privately held digital healthcare provider UpHealth Holdings, Inc. (“UpHealth”) and privately held telemedicine provider Cloudbreak Health, LLC (“Cloudbreak”). GIX will combine with UpHealth and Cloudbreak via a reverse-merger to create a single digital healthcare company to be named UpHealth, Inc. and will be listed on the NYSE under the new ticker symbol “UPH.” The transaction values the combined company at a combined pro forma estimated enterprise value of approximately $1.35 billion.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7612863 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of GigCapital2 Inc. stands at 3.82% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.32%.

The market cap for GIX stock reached $244.20 million, with 5.25 million shares outstanding and 0.76 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 361.34K shares, GIX reached a trading volume of 7612863 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GigCapital2 Inc. is set at 0.22 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

GigCapital2 Inc. [GIX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.39. With this latest performance, GIX shares gained by 10.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GIX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 84.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 88.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 80.40 for GigCapital2 Inc. [GIX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.17, while it was recorded at 10.35 for the last single week of trading, and 10.10 for the last 200 days.

GigCapital2 Inc. [GIX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, GigCapital2 Inc. [GIX] managed to generate an average of $180,226 per employee.

Insider trade positions for GigCapital2 Inc. [GIX]

There are presently around $165 million, or 66.80% of GIX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GIX stocks are: GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 1,626,494, which is approximately 88.086% of the company’s market cap and around 20.23% of the total institutional ownership; FIR TREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 1,071,925 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.91 million in GIX stocks shares; and WEISS ASSET MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $11.15 million in GIX stock with ownership of nearly 25.458% of the company’s market capitalization.

25 institutional holders increased their position in GigCapital2 Inc. [NYSE:GIX] by around 4,651,858 shares. Additionally, 17 investors decreased positions by around 2,105,582 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 8,073,458 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 14,830,898 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GIX stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,348,462 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 150,606 shares during the same period.