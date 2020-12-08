GeoVax Labs Inc. [GOVX] Stock trading around $3.24 per share: What’s Next?

GeoVax Labs Inc. [NASDAQ: GOVX] stock went on an upward path that rose over 18.25% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 11.72%. The company report on November 30, 2020 that GeoVax Announces License Agreement With NIH to Support Continued Advancements in Vaccine Development.

via NewMediaWire — GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NasdaqCM: GOVX, GOVXW) (“GeoVax” or the “Company”), a biotechnology company developing human immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases and cancer, announced the signing of a Patent and Biological Materials License Agreement (the “License Agreement”) with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), in support of GeoVax’s non-clinical development of vaccines against numerous pathogens.

The small cap to buy before 2021 There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune! Get all the details here >> Sponsored

Over the last 12 months, GOVX stock dropped by -88.43%.

The market cap for the stock reached $12.41 million, with 3.81 million shares outstanding and 2.82 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 584.87K shares, GOVX stock reached a trading volume of 1600277 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on GeoVax Labs Inc. [GOVX]:

Maxim Group have made an estimate for GeoVax Labs Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 19, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GeoVax Labs Inc. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for GOVX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.03.

GOVX Stock Performance Analysis:

GeoVax Labs Inc. [GOVX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.72. With this latest performance, GOVX shares gained by 11.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -52.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -88.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOVX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.08 for GeoVax Labs Inc. [GOVX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.94, while it was recorded at 2.89 for the last single week of trading, and 7.01 for the last 200 days.

Insight into GeoVax Labs Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GeoVax Labs Inc. [GOVX] shares currently have an operating margin of -201.76. GeoVax Labs Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -201.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, GeoVax Labs Inc. [GOVX] managed to generate an average of -$395,105 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.12.GeoVax Labs Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.70 and a Current Ratio set at 12.70.

GeoVax Labs Inc. [GOVX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 16.10% of GOVX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GOVX stocks are: SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 240,654, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 6.40% of the total institutional ownership; HUDSON BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 80,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.22 million in GOVX stocks shares; and ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC, currently with $0.14 million in GOVX stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in GeoVax Labs Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 4 institutional holders increased their position in GeoVax Labs Inc. [NASDAQ:GOVX] by around 371,968 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 371,968 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GOVX stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 371,968 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.