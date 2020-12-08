Gamida Cell Ltd. [GMDA] is 153.26% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Gamida Cell Ltd. [NASDAQ: GMDA] gained 56.24% on the last trading session, reaching $10.89 price per share at the time. The company report on December 5, 2020 that Gamida Cell Presents Updated, Expanded Results from Phase 1 Study of Natural Killer Cell Therapy GDA-201 at ASH Annual Meeting and Exposition.

—GDA-201 was well-tolerated and no dose-limiting toxicities were observed—.

—GDA-201 demonstrated significant clinical activity in patients with non-Hodgkin lymphoma, with multiple complete responses observed—.

Gamida Cell Ltd. represents 49.47 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $510.09 million with the latest information. GMDA stock price has been found in the range of $7.40 to $10.99.

If compared to the average trading volume of 256.86K shares, GMDA reached a trading volume of 8899364 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Gamida Cell Ltd. [GMDA]:

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Gamida Cell Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 01, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on May 26, 2020, representing the official price target for Gamida Cell Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on GMDA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gamida Cell Ltd. is set at 0.68 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.56.

Trading performance analysis for GMDA stock

Gamida Cell Ltd. [GMDA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 51.25. With this latest performance, GMDA shares gained by 87.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 117.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 113.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GMDA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 85.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 88.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 82.48 for Gamida Cell Ltd. [GMDA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.78, while it was recorded at 7.61 for the last single week of trading, and 4.68 for the last 200 days.

Gamida Cell Ltd. [GMDA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for GMDA is now -150.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -107.73. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -115.14, with Return on Assets sitting at -51.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Gamida Cell Ltd. [GMDA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 17.07. Additionally, GMDA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.58, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 11.72, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Gamida Cell Ltd. [GMDA] managed to generate an average of -$413,867 per employee.Gamida Cell Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.40 and a Current Ratio set at 5.40.

Gamida Cell Ltd. [GMDA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Gamida Cell Ltd. posted -0.31/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.34/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 8.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GMDA.

An analysis of insider ownership at Gamida Cell Ltd. [GMDA]

There are presently around $106 million, or 40.10% of GMDA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GMDA stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 4,947,181, which is approximately 0.954% of the company’s market cap and around 37.96% of the total institutional ownership; BVF INC/IL, holding 2,143,667 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $23.34 million in GMDA stocks shares; and ROCK SPRINGS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $21.96 million in GMDA stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Gamida Cell Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 17 institutional holders increased their position in Gamida Cell Ltd. [NASDAQ:GMDA] by around 619,889 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 1,411,405 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 13,221,586 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 15,252,880 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GMDA stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 493,625 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 184,459 shares during the same period.