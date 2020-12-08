For Advaxis Inc. [ADXS], Analyst sees a rise to $20. What next?

Advaxis Inc. [NASDAQ: ADXS] traded at a low on 12/07/20, posting a -5.79 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.32. The company report on November 27, 2020 that Advaxis, Inc. Announces Closing of $9.2 Million Public Offering.

Advaxis, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADXS), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of immunotherapy products, announced the closing of an underwritten public offering of 26,666,666 shares of common stock and warrants to purchase up to 13,333,333 shares of common stock, along with an additional 3,999,999 shares of common stock and 1,999,999 warrants pursuant to the full exercise of the underwriters’ option. The shares of common stock and warrants were sold together at a combined public offering price of $0.30 per share for total gross proceeds of approximately $9.2 million, before underwriting commissions and estimated expenses.

The Company plans to use the net proceeds from the offering to fund its continued research and development initiatives in connection with expanding its product pipeline including, but not limited to, investment in its ADXS-HOT program and for general corporate purposes. The Company may also use a portion of the net proceeds to acquire or invest in other businesses, products and technologies.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 10074647 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Advaxis Inc. stands at 10.91% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.73%.

The market cap for ADXS stock reached $29.68 million, with 109.82 million shares outstanding and 62.76 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.96M shares, ADXS reached a trading volume of 10074647 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Advaxis Inc. [ADXS]?

Barclays have made an estimate for Advaxis Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 03, 2016. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on September 22, 2015, representing the official price target for Advaxis Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while Guggenheim analysts kept a Buy rating on ADXS stock. On June 16, 2015, analysts increased their price target for ADXS shares from 25 to 30.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Advaxis Inc. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADXS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 98.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.26.

How has ADXS stock performed recently?

Advaxis Inc. [ADXS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.58. With this latest performance, ADXS shares dropped by -11.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -61.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -58.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADXS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.09 for Advaxis Inc. [ADXS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3845, while it was recorded at 0.3254 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5504 for the last 200 days.

Advaxis Inc. [ADXS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Advaxis Inc. [ADXS] shares currently have an operating margin of -75.02. Advaxis Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -79.54.

Return on Total Capital for ADXS is now -49.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -52.25. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -52.25, with Return on Assets sitting at -30.90.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Advaxis Inc. [ADXS] managed to generate an average of -$474,629 per employee.Advaxis Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.40 and a Current Ratio set at 8.40.

Earnings analysis for Advaxis Inc. [ADXS]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Advaxis Inc. posted -0.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.31/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 51.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADXS.

Insider trade positions for Advaxis Inc. [ADXS]

There are presently around $2 million, or 17.90% of ADXS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADXS stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 3,266,143, which is approximately -6.653% of the company’s market cap and around 0.09% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 870,007 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.28 million in ADXS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.26 million in ADXS stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Advaxis Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in Advaxis Inc. [NASDAQ:ADXS] by around 575,755 shares. Additionally, 14 investors decreased positions by around 443,495 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 6,100,045 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,119,295 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADXS stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 399,491 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 162,779 shares during the same period.