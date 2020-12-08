Tuesday, December 8, 2020
Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II [BFT] is 20.10% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

By Misty Lee

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II [NYSE: BFT] price surged by 12.52 percent to reach at $1.33. The company report on December 8, 2020 that SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Brodsky & Smith, LLC Announces an Investigation of Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE – BFT).

Law office of Brodsky & Smith, LLC announces that it is investigating potential claims against the Board of Directors of Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:BFT) (“Foley Trasimene” or the “Company”) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of federal and state law in connection with a merger agreement pursuant to which Foley Trasimene, a special purpose acquisition company, will combine with Paysafe Group Holdings Limited (“Paysafe”), an integrated payments platform and result in Paysafe becoming a publicly-listed company. Under the terms of the agreement, Foley Trasimene shareholders will retain ownership of only 4% of the combined company.

The investigation concerns whether the Foley Trasimene Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including the dilution of ownership interest in the combined company.

A sum of 80630156 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 756.67K shares. Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II shares reached a high of $12.66 and dropped to a low of $11.42 until finishing in the latest session at $11.95.

Guru’s Opinion on Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II [BFT]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II is set at 0.41

BFT Stock Performance Analysis:

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II [BFT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.92.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The RSI for the last a single of trading hit 90.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 82.11 for Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II [BFT], while it was recorded at 10.80 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II Fundamentals:

