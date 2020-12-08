Farmmi Inc. [FAMI] is 42.67% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Farmmi Inc. [NASDAQ: FAMI] stock went on an upward path that rose over 10.41% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 13.95%. The company report on December 7, 2020 that Farmmi Subsidiary Receives Near Perfect WCA Social Responsibility Certification Score.

Farmmi, Inc. (“Farmmi” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FAMI), an agriculture products supplier in China, announced its subsidiary Zhejiang Forest Food Co., Ltd. (“Forest Food”) received a near perfect score of 99.5% on a Workplace Conditions Assessment (“WCA”) social responsibility audit of Farmmi’s new factory. The third party auditor, ELEVATE Global Limited, conducted a comprehensive and systematic review of the Forest Food’s management procedures, including safety, environmental, health and fire emergency through onsite inspections and employee interviews.

The small cap to buy before 2021 There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune! Get all the details here >> Sponsored

Ms. Yefang Zhang, Farmmi’s Chairwoman and CEO, commented, “As a leading agricultural company, environmental, health and safety are core to our business philosophy, success and happiness of our employees. This latest WCA certification, which was done in concert with one of our Canadian customers, gave Farmmi a near perfect score on the implementation of our social responsibility system, and praised the production and working environment of our new factory. Importantly, the WCA certification audit gives our partners and customers an even higher level of confidence in working with us as we focus on building meaningful, long-term relationships.”.

Over the last 12 months, FAMI stock dropped by -3.60%.

The market cap for the stock reached $21.09 million, with 13.78 million shares outstanding and 4.48 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 936.45K shares, FAMI stock reached a trading volume of 1534987 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Farmmi Inc. [FAMI]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Farmmi Inc. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for FAMI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for FAMI in the course of the last twelve months was 35.15 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.50.

FAMI Stock Performance Analysis:

Farmmi Inc. [FAMI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.95. With this latest performance, FAMI shares gained by 22.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 78.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FAMI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.93 for Farmmi Inc. [FAMI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8816, while it was recorded at 0.9735 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7088 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Farmmi Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Farmmi Inc. [FAMI] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.84 and a Gross Margin at +17.58. Farmmi Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.00.

Return on Total Capital for FAMI is now 12.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.52. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.54, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Farmmi Inc. [FAMI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 20.13. Additionally, FAMI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 16.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Farmmi Inc. [FAMI] managed to generate an average of -$3,044 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.17.Farmmi Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.50 and a Current Ratio set at 4.60.

Farmmi Inc. [FAMI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 2.40% of FAMI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FAMI stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 372,299, which is approximately 30.266% of the company’s market cap and around 54.17% of the total institutional ownership; HRT FINANCIAL LP, holding 110,275 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.12 million in FAMI stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $5000.0 in FAMI stock with ownership of nearly -46.042% of the company’s market capitalization.

2 institutional holders increased their position in Farmmi Inc. [NASDAQ:FAMI] by around 184,761 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 31,582 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 271,050 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 487,393 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FAMI stock had 0 new institutional investments in for a total of 0 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 27,470 shares during the same period.