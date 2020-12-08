EHang Holdings Limited [EH] stock Initiated by Needham analyst, price target now $14

EHang Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: EH] traded at a high on 12/07/20, posting a 34.87 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $18.14. The company report on December 3, 2020 that EHang Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results.

– Achieved Record High Quarterly Revenues and Gross Profit- Maintained Stable and High Gross Margin- Attained Second Quarter of Adjusted Operating Profitability.

The small cap to buy before 2021 There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune! Get all the details here >> Sponsored

EHang Holdings Limited (“EHang” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: EH), the world’s leading autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company, announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2488037 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of EHang Holdings Limited stands at 16.00% while the volatility over the past one month is 10.57%.

The market cap for EH stock reached $981.74 million, with 54.61 million shares outstanding and 31.62 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 303.33K shares, EH reached a trading volume of 2488037 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about EHang Holdings Limited [EH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EH shares is $13.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EH stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for EHang Holdings Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 07, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EHang Holdings Limited is set at 1.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for EH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 44.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 22.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.73.

How has EH stock performed recently?

EHang Holdings Limited [EH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.08. With this latest performance, EH shares gained by 106.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 43.17% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 76.06 for EHang Holdings Limited [EH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.01, while it was recorded at 14.35 for the last single week of trading, and 10.53 for the last 200 days.

EHang Holdings Limited [EH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and EHang Holdings Limited [EH] shares currently have an operating margin of -40.84 and a Gross Margin at +58.46. EHang Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -39.85.

Return on Total Capital for EH is now -23.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -24.22. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -26.34, with Return on Assets sitting at -17.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, EHang Holdings Limited [EH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 12.15. Additionally, EH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 10.44, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, EHang Holdings Limited [EH] managed to generate an average of -$29,273 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.43.EHang Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.70 and a Current Ratio set at 4.10.

Earnings analysis for EHang Holdings Limited [EH]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, EHang Holdings Limited posted 0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 114.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EH.