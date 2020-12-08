EchoStar Corporation [SATS] Revenue clocked in at $1.90 billion, down -47.98% YTD: What’s Next?

EchoStar Corporation [NASDAQ: SATS] plunged by -$1.09 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $23.66 during the day while it closed the day at $22.53. The company report on December 4, 2020 that EchoStar Mobile Partners with Jersey Telecom to Bring Ubiquitous, Hybrid Network Capability to Europe.

EchoStar Mobile announced a partnership with Jersey Telecom (JT) to bring true, hybrid satellite/cellular capability to Internet of Things (IoT) and Mobility customers across Europe and the UK.

The small cap to buy before 2021 There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune! Get all the details here >> Sponsored

EchoStar Mobile is combining its European S-band mobile satellite network with the JT 4G platform to offer a cellular roaming network for its new SYNERGY service suite. EchoStar Mobile SYNERGY’s industry-first hybrid approach brings to market a single terminal, single subscription, and a single management interface for a networking solution that uses both mobile satellite and cellular connectivity. It offers comprehensive, cost-effective hybrid connectivity to users across Europe and the UK, ensuring that applications, people, and things have the best possible connectivity, whether at fixed locations or on the move, from dense urban areas to the most remote regions.

EchoStar Corporation stock has also loss -5.22% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SATS stock has declined by -19.99% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -34.26% and lost -47.98% year-on date.

The market cap for SATS stock reached $2.22 billion, with 98.00 million shares outstanding and 48.18 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 359.49K shares, SATS reached a trading volume of 1075563 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about EchoStar Corporation [SATS]:

Citigroup have made an estimate for EchoStar Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 04, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on May 17, 2019, representing the official price target for EchoStar Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EchoStar Corporation is set at 1.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for SATS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 25.46. Price to Free Cash Flow for SATS in the course of the last twelve months was 24.67 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

SATS stock trade performance evaluation

EchoStar Corporation [SATS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.22. With this latest performance, SATS shares dropped by -7.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SATS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.73 for EchoStar Corporation [SATS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.91, while it was recorded at 23.31 for the last single week of trading, and 28.56 for the last 200 days.

EchoStar Corporation [SATS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and EchoStar Corporation [SATS] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.87 and a Gross Margin at +28.44. EchoStar Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.42.

Return on Total Capital for SATS is now 1.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.59. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.62, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, EchoStar Corporation [SATS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 68.17. Additionally, SATS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.97. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 67.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.29.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, EchoStar Corporation [SATS] managed to generate an average of -$44,486 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.93 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.EchoStar Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for EchoStar Corporation [SATS] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, EchoStar Corporation posted -0.55/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.11/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -400.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SATS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for EchoStar Corporation go to 5.00%.

EchoStar Corporation [SATS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $987 million, or 88.30% of SATS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SATS stocks are: EDGEPOINT INVESTMENT GROUP INC. with ownership of 5,873,052, which is approximately 1.423% of the company’s market cap and around 4.52% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,279,455 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $96.42 million in SATS stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $85.86 million in SATS stock with ownership of nearly -3.198% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in EchoStar Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 86 institutional holders increased their position in EchoStar Corporation [NASDAQ:SATS] by around 2,380,219 shares. Additionally, 89 investors decreased positions by around 3,427,382 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 38,000,300 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 43,807,901 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SATS stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 332,341 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 1,009,334 shares during the same period.