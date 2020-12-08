dMY Technology Group Inc. [DMYT] gain 97.71% so far this year. What now?

dMY Technology Group Inc. [NYSE: DMYT] closed the trading session at $19.02 on 12/07/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $17.24, while the highest price level was $19.8388. The company report on November 24, 2020 that Rush Street Interactive Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results and Raises Full Year Guidance.

– Third Quarter Revenue of $78.2 Million, up 370% Year-over-Year — Raising 2020 Full Year Revenue Guidance by 20% to between $265 and $275 Million -.

Rush Street Interactive, LP (“RSI” or the “Company”), one of the fastest-growing online casino and sports betting gaming companies in the United States, announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 97.71 percent and weekly performance of 18.95 percent. The stock has been moved at 100.00 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 69.82 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 63.68 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 699.15K shares, DMYT reached to a volume of 1194678 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DMYT shares is $21.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DMYT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for dMY Technology Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 23, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for dMY Technology Group Inc. is set at 1.03 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

dMY Technology Group Inc. [DMYT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.95. With this latest performance, DMYT shares gained by 69.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 100.00% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DMYT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 85.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 89.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 81.05 for dMY Technology Group Inc. [DMYT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.86, while it was recorded at 17.19 for the last single week of trading.

dMY Technology Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

50 institutional holders increased their position in dMY Technology Group Inc. [NYSE:DMYT] by around 13,465,120 shares. Additionally, 22 investors decreased positions by around 6,845,274 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 5,392,560 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 14,917,834 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DMYT stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,954,916 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 4,967,995 shares during the same period.