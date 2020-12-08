Desjardins lifts Alamos Gold Inc. [AGI] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Alamos Gold Inc. [NYSE: AGI] surged by $0.54 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $9.43 during the day while it closed the day at $9.29. The company report on November 24, 2020 that Alamos Gold Declares Quarterly Dividend.

Dividend payment represents 33% increase from previous quarter.

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSX:AGI; NYSE:AGI) (“Alamos” or the “Company”) announced that the Company’s Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of US$0.02 per common share.

Alamos Gold Inc. stock has also gained 12.33% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AGI stock has declined by -5.20% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 19.26% and gained 54.32% year-on date.

The market cap for AGI stock reached $3.65 billion, with 392.70 million shares outstanding and 390.99 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.85M shares, AGI reached a trading volume of 3987889 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Alamos Gold Inc. [AGI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AGI shares is $8.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AGI stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Desjardins have made an estimate for Alamos Gold Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 09, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 23, 2020, representing the official price target for Alamos Gold Inc. stock. On January 16, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for AGI shares from 10 to 7.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alamos Gold Inc. is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.32.

AGI stock trade performance evaluation

Alamos Gold Inc. [AGI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.33. With this latest performance, AGI shares dropped by -7.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 72.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.20 for Alamos Gold Inc. [AGI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.83, while it was recorded at 8.82 for the last single week of trading, and 8.45 for the last 200 days.

Alamos Gold Inc. [AGI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alamos Gold Inc. [AGI] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.04 and a Gross Margin at +22.28. Alamos Gold Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.07.

Return on Total Capital for AGI is now 4.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.62. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.62, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Alamos Gold Inc. [AGI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.03. Additionally, AGI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Alamos Gold Inc. [AGI] managed to generate an average of $56,273 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.51 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Alamos Gold Inc. [AGI] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Alamos Gold Inc. posted -0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.01/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AGI.

Alamos Gold Inc. [AGI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,122 million, or 76.44% of AGI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AGI stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 41,337,872, which is approximately 7.145% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; SPROTT INC., holding 12,884,173 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $119.69 million in AGI stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $110.93 million in AGI stock with ownership of nearly -9.754% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Alamos Gold Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 89 institutional holders increased their position in Alamos Gold Inc. [NYSE:AGI] by around 33,001,783 shares. Additionally, 84 investors decreased positions by around 15,970,092 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 179,475,968 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 228,447,843 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AGI stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,433,126 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 3,101,253 shares during the same period.