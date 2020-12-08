Chimerix Inc. [CMRX] Stock trading around $4.54 per share: What’s Next?

Chimerix Inc. [NASDAQ: CMRX] stock went on an upward path that rose over 25.41% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 20.42%. The company report on December 7, 2020 that Chimerix Announces FDA Acceptance of New Drug Application for Brincidofovir as a Medical Countermeasure for Smallpox.

FDA Grants Priority Review and Sets PDUFA Date for April 7, 2021.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on accelerating the development of medicines to treat cancer and other serious diseases, announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted the filing of a New Drug Application (NDA) for brincidofovir (BCV) as a medical countermeasure for smallpox. The FDA granted Priority Review and set an action date of April 7, 2021 under the Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA).

Over the last 12 months, CMRX stock rose by 84.55%. The average equity rating for CMRX stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $270.27 million, with 62.24 million shares outstanding and 51.15 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 423.89K shares, CMRX stock reached a trading volume of 3647276 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Chimerix Inc. [CMRX]:

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Chimerix Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 14, 2018. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 02, 2018, representing the official price target for Chimerix Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $9 to $8, while FBR Capital kept a Mkt Perform rating on CMRX stock. On February 23, 2016, analysts decreased their price target for CMRX shares from 14 to 10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chimerix Inc. is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for CMRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 24.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.47.

CMRX Stock Performance Analysis:

Chimerix Inc. [CMRX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.42. With this latest performance, CMRX shares gained by 46.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 43.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 84.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CMRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.21 for Chimerix Inc. [CMRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.08, while it was recorded at 3.73 for the last single week of trading, and 2.70 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Chimerix Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Chimerix Inc. [CMRX] shares currently have an operating margin of -361.31. Chimerix Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -899.24.

Return on Total Capital for CMRX is now -31.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -78.25. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -78.30, with Return on Assets sitting at -72.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Chimerix Inc. [CMRX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.77. Additionally, CMRX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.71. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.18, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Chimerix Inc. [CMRX] managed to generate an average of -$2,618,047 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.67 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.Chimerix Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.20 and a Current Ratio set at 12.20.

CMRX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Chimerix Inc. posted -0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.17/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 64.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CMRX.

Chimerix Inc. [CMRX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $133 million, or 53.10% of CMRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CMRX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,841,708, which is approximately -0.813% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; OPALEYE MANAGEMENT INC., holding 3,841,500 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17.44 million in CMRX stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $13.37 million in CMRX stock with ownership of nearly -0.423% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Chimerix Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 24 institutional holders increased their position in Chimerix Inc. [NASDAQ:CMRX] by around 3,997,410 shares. Additionally, 49 investors decreased positions by around 3,561,390 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 21,813,826 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 29,372,626 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CMRX stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,021,001 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 934,740 shares during the same period.