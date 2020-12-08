Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [CERE] Stock trading around $17.19 per share: What’s Next?

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: CERE] price surged by 11.26 percent to reach at $1.74. The company report on December 4, 2020 that Cerevel Therapeutics to Host Investor Webcast Moderated by Stifel.

Cerevel Therapeutics (Nasdaq: CERE), a company dedicated to unraveling the mysteries of the brain to treat neuroscience diseases, announced it will host a live webcast providing a current corporate overview, followed by a moderated question and answer session on Monday, December 14.

The live webcast will be from 11:00 a.m. to noon EST with presentations from Tony Coles, M.D., chairperson and chief executive officer, Ray Sanchez, M.D., chief medical officer, and John Renger, Ph.D., chief scientific officer. The question and answer session will also include Kathy Yi, chief financial officer, and will be moderated by Paul Matteis, managing director and senior biotech analyst at Stifel.

A sum of 1367054 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 161.33K shares. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $18.14 and dropped to a low of $15.45 until finishing in the latest session at $17.19.

The one-year CERE stock forecast points to a potential upside of 1.77. The average equity rating for CERE stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [CERE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CERE shares is $17.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CERE stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 23, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 09, 2020, representing the official price target for Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is set at 0.94

CERE Stock Performance Analysis:

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [CERE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.74.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CERE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 86.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 89.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 83.56 for Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [CERE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.46, while it was recorded at 15.57 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [CERE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $60 million, or 53.33% of CERE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CERE stocks are: GOVERNORS LANE LP with ownership of 723,104, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 21.96% of the total institutional ownership; 683 CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 700,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.03 million in CERE stocks shares; and SAGE ROCK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $5.61 million in CERE stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

18 institutional holders increased their position in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:CERE] by around 3,465,299 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,465,299 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CERE stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,465,299 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.