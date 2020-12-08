CEL-SCI Corporation [CVM] Revenue clocked in at $0.60 million, up 55.63% YTD: What’s Next?

CEL-SCI Corporation [AMEX: CVM] gained 18.47% or 2.22 points to close at $14.24 with a heavy trading volume of 1381145 shares. The company report on December 7, 2020 that CEL-SCI Announces Update on Phase 3 Cancer Trial Results.

Data lock is complete, final statistical analysis being conducted.

CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE American: CVM) announced that the Phase 3 study is in the final stage of review which involves statistical analysis of all study data. Data lock has already been completed.

It opened the trading session at $12.25, the shares rose to $14.50 and dropped to $12.15, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CVM points out that the company has recorded 0.71% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -124.25% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 492.26K shares, CVM reached to a volume of 1381145 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about CEL-SCI Corporation [CVM]:

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for CEL-SCI Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 13, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Dawson James raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2015, representing the official price target for CEL-SCI Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CEL-SCI Corporation is set at 0.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for CVM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 911.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 27.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.52.

Trading performance analysis for CVM stock

CEL-SCI Corporation [CVM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.92. With this latest performance, CVM shares gained by 18.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 81.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CVM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.66 for CEL-SCI Corporation [CVM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.99, while it was recorded at 12.57 for the last single week of trading, and 13.10 for the last 200 days.

CEL-SCI Corporation [CVM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CEL-SCI Corporation [CVM] shares currently have an operating margin of -4364.11. CEL-SCI Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4783.24.

Return on Total Capital for CVM is now -126.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -138.24. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -862.18, with Return on Assets sitting at -77.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CEL-SCI Corporation [CVM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 263.13. Additionally, CVM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 72.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 48.90. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 263.13, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 72.46.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.10 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.CEL-SCI Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.70 and a Current Ratio set at 4.90.

CEL-SCI Corporation [CVM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CEL-SCI Corporation posted -0.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.09/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -44.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CVM.

An analysis of insider ownership at CEL-SCI Corporation [CVM]

There are presently around $170 million, or 31.70% of CVM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CVM stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 2,344,020, which is approximately -1.207% of the company’s market cap and around 4.30% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 1,790,676 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $25.5 million in CVM stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $23.96 million in CVM stock with ownership of nearly 0.037% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CEL-SCI Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 51 institutional holders increased their position in CEL-SCI Corporation [AMEX:CVM] by around 1,099,216 shares. Additionally, 37 investors decreased positions by around 1,878,993 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 8,984,382 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 11,962,591 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CVM stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 208,875 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 150,883 shares during the same period.