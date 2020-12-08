Camber Energy Inc. [CEI] Is Currently -3.51 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Camber Energy Inc. [AMEX: CEI] plunged by -$0.03 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $0.98 during the day while it closed the day at $0.94. The company report on December 2, 2020 that Camber Energy, Inc. Announces Receipt of Notice from NYSE Regarding Late Filing of Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q.

Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE American:CEI) (“Camber” or the “Company”) announced that it has received an expected notice from the NYSE Regulation staff of the NYSE American LLC (the “NYSE”) as a result of its failure to file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 (the “Form 10-Q”) in a timely fashion. The NYSE notice advised the Company that it was not in compliance with the NYSE’s continued listing requirements under the timely filing criteria established in Section 1007 of the NYSE American Company Guide.

As reported by the Company in its Form 12b-25 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on November 16, 2020, the Company was unable to file its Form 10-Q within the prescribed time period without unreasonable effort or expense. The extension period provided under Rule 12b-25 expired on November 23, 2020. The Company was unable to meet the filing deadline for its Form 10-Q due to accounting issues that have arisen in connection with the preparation of the Company’s amended Form S-4 registration statement relating to the accounting for the Company’s Series C Redeemable Convertible Preferred Stock. The Company is taking steps to complete the required accounting and plans to file the Form 10-Q as soon as practicable.

Camber Energy Inc. stock has also gained 4.57% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CEI stock has inclined by 88.75% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -48.29% and lost -50.99% year-on date.

The market cap for CEI stock reached $20.26 million, with 25.00 million shares outstanding and 19.68 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.22M shares, CEI reached a trading volume of 3883469 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Camber Energy Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for CEI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 67.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08.

Camber Energy Inc. [CEI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.57. With this latest performance, CEI shares gained by 28.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 39.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CEI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.16 for Camber Energy Inc. [CEI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8216, while it was recorded at 0.9049 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0493 for the last 200 days.

Camber Energy Inc. [CEI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Camber Energy Inc. [CEI] shares currently have an operating margin of -1214.36 and a Gross Margin at -25.93. Camber Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -971.07.

Return on Total Capital for CEI is now -69.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -55.89. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -55.89, with Return on Assets sitting at -42.20.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.04.Camber Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Camber Energy Inc. [CEI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 1.50% of CEI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CEI stocks are: CITADEL ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 201,121, which is approximately 226.787% of the company’s market cap and around 10.45% of the total institutional ownership; VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, holding 109,834 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.1 million in CEI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $30000.0 in CEI stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Camber Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 4 institutional holders increased their position in Camber Energy Inc. [AMEX:CEI] by around 259,068 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 1,794 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 92,284 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 353,146 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CEI stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 119,479 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 1,794 shares during the same period.