Borqs Technologies Inc. [BRQS] moved up 4.63: Why It’s Important

Borqs Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: BRQS] traded at a high on 12/07/20, posting a 4.63 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.13. The company report on December 2, 2020 that Borqs Technologies Signed Official Agreement for 5G Industrial Park Project in South Taihu New Area of Zhejiang Province, China.

Borqs Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: BRQS, the “Company”), a global provider of embedded software and products for the Internet of Things (IoT), reported that the Company has signed the official agreement for cooperation with the Huzhou South Taihu New Area for a 5G Industrial Park Project.

This project will be implemented in two phases. In the first phase, a 5G R&D center and production plant will be established. The Joint Venture will be provided a rent-free facility of 5,500 sq.mtr. for 2.5 years. In the second phase, the Joint Venture will construct the Borqs 5G Industrial Park and the Joint Venture will be granted 13,000 sq.mtr. of commercial and residential land to be used as the communication center and guest building.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5904808 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Borqs Technologies Inc. stands at 8.14% while the volatility over the past one month is 11.72%.

The market cap for BRQS stock reached $48.96 million, with 31.71 million shares outstanding and 18.82 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.84M shares, BRQS reached a trading volume of 5904808 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Borqs Technologies Inc. [BRQS]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Borqs Technologies Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for BRQS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.49.

How has BRQS stock performed recently?

Borqs Technologies Inc. [BRQS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.67. With this latest performance, BRQS shares gained by 9.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -76.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BRQS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.94 for Borqs Technologies Inc. [BRQS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0773, while it was recorded at 1.0880 for the last single week of trading.

Borqs Technologies Inc. [BRQS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Borqs Technologies Inc. [BRQS] shares currently have an operating margin of -31.34 and a Gross Margin at +0.44. Borqs Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -31.92.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Borqs Technologies Inc. [BRQS] managed to generate an average of -$56,813 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 47.66 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.30.Borqs Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Insider trade positions for Borqs Technologies Inc. [BRQS]

There are presently around $5 million, or 17.00% of BRQS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BRQS stocks are: INTEL CORP with ownership of 4,192,756, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 26.85% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 270,886 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.31 million in BRQS stocks shares; and HRT FINANCIAL LP, currently with $0.11 million in BRQS stock with ownership of nearly 555.703% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Borqs Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 4 institutional holders increased their position in Borqs Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:BRQS] by around 304,240 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 177,860 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 4,165,571 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,647,671 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BRQS stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 28,244 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 177,860 shares during the same period.