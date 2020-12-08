BMO Capital Markets slashes price target on Duke Energy Corporation [DUK] – find out why.

Duke Energy Corporation [NYSE: DUK] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.30% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.65%. The company report on December 3, 2020 that Duke Energy Progress customers in North Carolina will see bills go down in December.

– Typical residential customer’s monthly bill will drop nearly 4%.

Duke Energy Progress customers in North Carolina will see more than $4 in savings on their monthly energy bills beginning in December due to the combined impact of annual rate adjustments.

Over the last 12 months, DUK stock rose by 2.08%. The one-year Duke Energy Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.1. The average equity rating for DUK stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $67.97 billion, with 735.00 million shares outstanding and 734.91 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.39M shares, DUK stock reached a trading volume of 3171847 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Duke Energy Corporation [DUK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DUK shares is $98.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DUK stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Duke Energy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 24, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price from $88 to $93. The new note on the price target was released on October 15, 2020, representing the official price target for Duke Energy Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $100, while Scotiabank analysts kept a Sector Perform rating on DUK stock. On September 09, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for DUK shares from 87 to 85.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Duke Energy Corporation is set at 2.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for DUK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.52.

DUK Stock Performance Analysis:

Duke Energy Corporation [DUK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.65. With this latest performance, DUK shares dropped by -2.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DUK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.85 for Duke Energy Corporation [DUK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 92.46, while it was recorded at 92.66 for the last single week of trading, and 86.17 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Duke Energy Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Duke Energy Corporation [DUK] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.81 and a Gross Margin at +28.02. Duke Energy Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.97.

Return on Total Capital for DUK is now 5.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.79. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.29, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Duke Energy Corporation [DUK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 134.34. Additionally, DUK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.46. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 125.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Duke Energy Corporation [DUK] managed to generate an average of $130,414 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.16.Duke Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

DUK Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Duke Energy Corporation posted 0.91/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.87/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DUK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Duke Energy Corporation go to 2.38%.

Duke Energy Corporation [DUK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $42,679 million, or 64.80% of DUK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DUK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 62,454,490, which is approximately -1.385% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 51,582,613 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.7 billion in DUK stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.5 billion in DUK stock with ownership of nearly -3.551% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Duke Energy Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 705 institutional holders increased their position in Duke Energy Corporation [NYSE:DUK] by around 23,920,509 shares. Additionally, 734 investors decreased positions by around 25,669,502 shares, while 206 investors held positions by with 418,638,710 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 468,228,721 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DUK stock had 119 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,002,590 shares, while 114 institutional investors sold positions of 2,050,885 shares during the same period.