American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP] is -11.77% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

American Electric Power Company Inc. [NASDAQ: AEP] slipped around -1.35 points on Friday, while shares priced at $83.39 at the close of the session, down -1.59%. The company report on November 20, 2020 that AEP Names Coleman Vice President Of Corporate Philanthropy And Community Engagement.

American Electric Power (Nasdaq: AEP) has named Janelle N. Coleman to a new position as vice president, Corporate Philanthropy and Community Engagement, effective Nov. 30. She also will serve as president of the American Electric Power Foundation, effective Jan. 1, 2021, replacing Dale Heydlauff, senior vice president of Corporate Communications and current president of the AEP Foundation, following his retirement Dec. 31.

Coleman will lead the company’s philanthropic community outreach in its 11-state service territory and will oversee the AEP Foundation, which in 2019 donated nearly $30 million to support STEM education programs, meet basic human needs including hunger and housing, and fund the arts and other initiatives. The AEP Foundation also has contributed nearly $4 million in emergency funds to organizations addressing the hardships faced by customers and communities during the COVID-19 pandemic. Coleman will report to Heydlauff until his retirement.

American Electric Power Company Inc. stock is now -11.77% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AEP Stock saw the intraday high of $85.03 and lowest of $82.64 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 104.97, which means current price is +28.03% above from all time high which was touched on 02/04/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.71M shares, AEP reached a trading volume of 3056574 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AEP shares is $97.24 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AEP stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for American Electric Power Company Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 23, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on November 16, 2020, representing the official price target for American Electric Power Company Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $86, while Seaport Global Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on AEP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Electric Power Company Inc. is set at 1.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for AEP in the course of the last twelve months was 17.75 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

How has AEP stock performed recently?

American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.80. With this latest performance, AEP shares dropped by -7.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.38 for American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 87.85, while it was recorded at 84.82 for the last single week of trading, and 84.26 for the last 200 days.

American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.52 and a Gross Margin at +25.47. American Electric Power Company Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.37.

Return on Total Capital for AEP is now 5.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.43. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.94, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 157.09. Additionally, AEP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 61.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.97. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 133.00, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP] managed to generate an average of $110,357 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.56 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.21.American Electric Power Company Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Earnings analysis for American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, American Electric Power Company Inc. posted 0.6/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.58/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AEP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Electric Power Company Inc. go to 5.65%.

Insider trade positions for American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP]

There are presently around $31,254 million, or 77.00% of AEP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AEP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 44,572,788, which is approximately -0.909% of the company’s market cap and around 0.01% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 34,933,948 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.91 billion in AEP stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $2.54 billion in AEP stock with ownership of nearly 14.949% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American Electric Power Company Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 485 institutional holders increased their position in American Electric Power Company Inc. [NASDAQ:AEP] by around 30,361,809 shares. Additionally, 523 investors decreased positions by around 25,772,381 shares, while 215 investors held positions by with 318,653,558 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 374,787,748 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AEP stock had 94 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,291,707 shares, while 96 institutional investors sold positions of 5,413,049 shares during the same period.