Alliance Global Partners slashes price target on Akerna Corp. [KERN] – find out why.

Akerna Corp. [NASDAQ: KERN] price plunged by -4.98 percent to reach at -$0.2. The company report on December 2, 2020 that Thanksgiving Cannabis Sales Top $238 Million, Mark Biggest Sales Day of the Year.

Business intelligence from Akerna (Nasdaq: KERN), an enterprise software, leading compliance technology provider, and developer of the cannabis industry’s first seed-to-sale enterprise resource planning (ERP) software technology (MJ Platform®), finds that cannabis consumers spent approximately $238 million during the 2020 Thanksgiving weekend (11/25 – 11/28).

The average basket size for medical consumers was $122.64, representing a 5% increase over the daily average. Adult-use consumers spent, on average, $78.14, which is an increase of approximately 12%.

A sum of 3030157 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.48M shares. Akerna Corp. shares reached a high of $4.35 and dropped to a low of $3.75 until finishing in the latest session at $3.82.

Guru’s Opinion on Akerna Corp. [KERN]:

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for Akerna Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 19, 2019.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Akerna Corp. is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for KERN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.69.

KERN Stock Performance Analysis:

Akerna Corp. [KERN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.05. With this latest performance, KERN shares gained by 57.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -64.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -63.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KERN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.83 for Akerna Corp. [KERN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.57, while it was recorded at 3.98 for the last single week of trading, and 6.13 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Akerna Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Akerna Corp. [KERN] shares currently have an operating margin of -113.70 and a Gross Margin at +57.56. Akerna Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -112.70.

Return on Total Capital for KERN is now -30.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -30.70. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -30.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -29.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Akerna Corp. [KERN] managed to generate an average of -$132,328 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.26.Akerna Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

KERN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Akerna Corp. posted -0.4/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.23/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -73.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KERN.

Akerna Corp. [KERN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $7 million, or 9.40% of KERN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KERN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 420,139, which is approximately 0.263% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; CREATIVE PLANNING, holding 368,148 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.41 million in KERN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.77 million in KERN stock with ownership of nearly -4.708% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Akerna Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 24 institutional holders increased their position in Akerna Corp. [NASDAQ:KERN] by around 530,833 shares. Additionally, 16 investors decreased positions by around 170,290 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 1,060,441 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,761,564 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KERN stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 78,964 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 117,664 shares during the same period.