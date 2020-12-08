ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. [AEY] moved up 22.59: Why It’s Important

ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. [NASDAQ: AEY] jumped around 0.75 points on Monday, while shares priced at $4.07 at the close of the session, up 22.59%. The company report on December 3, 2020 that ADDvantage Technologies Group to Report Fiscal 2020 Fourth Quarter Financial Results on December 16, 2020.

Conference Call to be held on December 17, 2020 at 9 a.m. Eastern.

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEY) (“ADDvantage Technologies” or the “Company”) announced that it will release financial results for the three and 12-month periods ended September 30, 2020, on Wednesday, December 16th, after the close of the markets followed by a discussion of the financial results on Thursday, December 17th at 9 a.m. Eastern.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. stock is now 65.45% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AEY Stock saw the intraday high of $4.10 and lowest of $3.35 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 6.49, which means current price is +171.33% above from all time high which was touched on 02/25/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 199.65K shares, AEY reached a trading volume of 1224379 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. [AEY]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.93.

How has AEY stock performed recently?

ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. [AEY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 27.59. With this latest performance, AEY shares gained by 122.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 51.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 88.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 92.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 85.11 for ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. [AEY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.21, while it was recorded at 3.35 for the last single week of trading, and 2.41 for the last 200 days.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. [AEY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. [AEY] shares currently have an operating margin of -6.31 and a Gross Margin at +16.50. ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.32.

Return on Total Capital for AEY is now -10.43, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -12.61. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -12.61, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. [AEY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.40. Additionally, AEY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.32. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.06, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. [AEY] managed to generate an average of -$21,463 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.30.ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Insider trade positions for ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. [AEY]

There are presently around $2 million, or 5.30% of AEY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AEY stocks are: DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP with ownership of 150,063, which is approximately 1.088% of the company’s market cap and around 29.30% of the total institutional ownership; CREATIVE PLANNING, holding 102,227 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.34 million in AEY stocks shares; and BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $0.33 million in AEY stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. [NASDAQ:AEY] by around 47,724 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 554,888 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 17,134 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 585,478 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AEY stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 43,320 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 367,350 shares during the same period.