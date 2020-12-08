Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation [ADPT] Revenue clocked in at $92.40 million, up 78.28% YTD: What’s Next?

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation [NASDAQ: ADPT] surged by $5.56 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $53.55 during the day while it closed the day at $53.34. The company report on December 6, 2020 that Adaptive Biotechnologies Announces New Clinical Data Demonstrating Impact of clonoSEQ® Assay on Patients with Blood Cancers at the 62nd ASH Annual Meeting.

MRD assessment with clonoSEQ improves outcomes both for patients and the healthcare system, as patients with undetectable MRD may be able to discontinue active treatment.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (Nasdaq: ADPT), a commercial stage biotechnology company that aims to translate the genetics of the adaptive immune system into clinical products to diagnose and treat disease, announced new real-world data highlighting the clinical utility of Adaptive’s next-generation sequencing (NGS) clonoSEQ® Assay to assess minimal residual disease (MRD) in patients with multiple myeloma. The data are being presented at the American Society of Hematology (ASH) 62nd Annual Meeting and Exposition, held virtually December 5-8. Additional study results demonstrating the impact of Adaptive’s clonoSEQ Assay in chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) are also being presented at the meeting in 45 other abstracts.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation stock has also gained 10.62% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ADPT stock has inclined by 47.19% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 28.53% and gained 78.28% year-on date.

The market cap for ADPT stock reached $7.31 billion, with 134.37 million shares outstanding and 128.88 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 849.19K shares, ADPT reached a trading volume of 1404295 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation [ADPT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADPT shares is $58.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADPT stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 08, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on September 09, 2020, representing the official price target for Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $60, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on ADPT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is set at 2.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADPT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 79.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.10.

ADPT stock trade performance evaluation

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation [ADPT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.62. With this latest performance, ADPT shares gained by 4.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 83.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADPT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.46 for Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation [ADPT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 48.96, while it was recorded at 49.11 for the last single week of trading, and 39.64 for the last 200 days.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation [ADPT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation [ADPT] shares currently have an operating margin of -92.15 and a Gross Margin at +65.86. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -81.78.

Return on Total Capital for ADPT is now -17.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -15.28. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -44.46, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.18. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation [ADPT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.41. Additionally, ADPT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.01. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation [ADPT] managed to generate an average of -$153,576 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.73 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.14.Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.60 and a Current Ratio set at 8.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation [ADPT] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation posted -0.17/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.2/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 15.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADPT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation go to 2.20%.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation [ADPT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5,888 million, or 81.10% of ADPT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADPT stocks are: VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS LP with ownership of 33,493,708, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; MATRIX CAPITAL MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LP, holding 13,115,090 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $699.56 million in ADPT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $376.91 million in ADPT stock with ownership of nearly 25.254% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 136 institutional holders increased their position in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation [NASDAQ:ADPT] by around 14,265,840 shares. Additionally, 72 investors decreased positions by around 4,756,842 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 91,371,253 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 110,393,935 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADPT stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,887,029 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 1,084,150 shares during the same period.