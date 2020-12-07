Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. [XIN] moved up 6.75: Why It’s Important

Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. [NYSE: XIN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 6.75% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.10%. The company report on November 27, 2020 that Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. to Host Earnings Call.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Third Quarter Earnings call to be held on November 27, 2020 at 8:00 AM Eastern Time.

Over the last 12 months, XIN stock dropped by -31.20%. The average equity rating for XIN stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $165.30 million, with 65.60 million shares outstanding and 33.88 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 110.64K shares, XIN stock reached a trading volume of 1228217 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. [XIN]:

Rodman & Renshaw have made an estimate for Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 28, 2010. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Roth Capital raised their target price from $6 to $8. The new note on the price target was released on November 10, 2009, representing the official price target for Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $3.50 to $5, while Roth Capital kept a Hold rating on XIN stock. On November 26, 2008, analysts decreased their price target for XIN shares from 6 to 3.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for XIN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.76.

XIN Stock Performance Analysis:

Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. [XIN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.10. With this latest performance, XIN shares gained by 43.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XIN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.62 for Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. [XIN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.06, while it was recorded at 2.55 for the last single week of trading, and 2.26 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. [XIN] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.90 and a Gross Margin at +22.57. Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.75.

Return on Total Capital for XIN is now 4.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.79. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.99, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.89. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. [XIN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 474.45. Additionally, XIN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 82.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.13. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 251.04, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. [XIN] managed to generate an average of $10,459 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.32.Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. [XIN] Insider Position Details

Positions in Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 13 institutional holders increased their position in Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. [NYSE:XIN] by around 155,635 shares. Additionally, 20 investors decreased positions by around 460,896 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 2,009,239 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,625,770 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XIN stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 116,173 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 220,582 shares during the same period.