W&T Offshore Inc. [WTI] is -60.07% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

W&T Offshore Inc. [NYSE: WTI] gained 6.73% or 0.14 points to close at $2.22 with a heavy trading volume of 6254444 shares. The company report on November 24, 2020 that W&T Offshore Apparent High Bidder on Two Gulf of Mexico Blocks in Lease Sale 256 and Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences.

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE: WTI) (“W&T” or the “Company”) announced that the Company was the apparent high bidder on two blocks in the Gulf of Mexico Lease Sale 256 held by the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (“BOEM”) on November 18, 2020. W&T will also be participating in two upcoming investor conferences.

The small cap to buy before 2021 There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune! Get all the details here >> Sponsored

Lease Sale 256W&T was the apparent high bidder in the most recent Gulf of Mexico lease sale on two shallow water blocks, Eugene Island South Addition block 389 and Ewing Banks block 979. These two blocks cover a total of approximately 8,800 acres. If awarded, the Company will pay approximately $518,000 for the awarded leases combined, which reflects a 100% working interest in the acreage. The two shallow water blocks have a five-year lease term and 12.5% royalty. Despite submitting the apparent high bid on these leases, the BOEM reserves the right not to award the blocks based on their minimum bidding criteria. W&T expects to receive the final award results over the next 90 days.

It opened the trading session at $2.15, the shares rose to $2.275 and dropped to $2.145, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for WTI points out that the company has recorded -41.11% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -107.48% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.42M shares, WTI reached to a volume of 6254444 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about W&T Offshore Inc. [WTI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WTI shares is $3.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WTI stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CapitalOne have made an estimate for W&T Offshore Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on November 05, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 17, 2020, representing the official price target for W&T Offshore Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $8 to $2, while Stifel kept a Hold rating on WTI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for W&T Offshore Inc. is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for WTI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.73. Price to Free Cash Flow for WTI in the course of the last twelve months was 1.84 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Trading performance analysis for WTI stock

W&T Offshore Inc. [WTI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.23. With this latest performance, WTI shares gained by 46.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WTI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.57 for W&T Offshore Inc. [WTI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.76, while it was recorded at 2.06 for the last single week of trading, and 2.17 for the last 200 days.

W&T Offshore Inc. [WTI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and W&T Offshore Inc. [WTI] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.16 and a Gross Margin at +32.46. W&T Offshore Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.59.

Return on Total Capital for WTI is now 30.16, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 18.57. Additionally, WTI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 152.24, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 69.71.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, W&T Offshore Inc. [WTI] managed to generate an average of $249,880 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.57.W&T Offshore Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

W&T Offshore Inc. [WTI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, W&T Offshore Inc. posted 0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 250.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WTI.

An analysis of insider ownership at W&T Offshore Inc. [WTI]

There are presently around $110 million, or 38.40% of WTI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WTI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,303,472, which is approximately 5.861% of the company’s market cap and around 34.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,323,587 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.04 million in WTI stocks shares; and LSV ASSET MANAGEMENT, currently with $8.76 million in WTI stock with ownership of nearly 4.949% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in W&T Offshore Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 43 institutional holders increased their position in W&T Offshore Inc. [NYSE:WTI] by around 6,030,792 shares. Additionally, 61 investors decreased positions by around 8,177,137 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 35,285,584 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 49,493,513 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WTI stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 386,495 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 4,660,167 shares during the same period.