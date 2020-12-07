why Toll Brothers Inc. [TOL] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $50.47

Toll Brothers Inc. [NYSE: TOL] jumped around 0.59 points on Friday, while shares priced at $47.90 at the close of the session, up 1.25%. The company report on December 4, 2020 that Toll Brothers Apartment Living® and PGIM Real Estate Announce Joint Venture to Develop 525-Unit Rental Community in Cambridge, MA.

JV Secures $142 Million Construction Loan from Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. and BNY Mellon.

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE: TOL) (www.TollBrothers.com), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, through its Toll Brothers Apartment Living® rental subsidiary, and PGIM Real Estate have announced the formation of a new joint venture to develop The Laurent, a 525-unit luxury apartment community in Cambridge, Massachusetts which will include 426 market rate and 99 affordable units. PGIM Real Estate is the real estate investment and financing business of PGIM, the $1.4 trillion global investment management businesses of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU).

Toll Brothers Inc. stock is now 21.24% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TOL Stock saw the intraday high of $48.88 and lowest of $46.29 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 50.42, which means current price is +260.69% above from all time high which was touched on 10/05/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.78M shares, TOL reached a trading volume of 3333860 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Toll Brothers Inc. [TOL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TOL shares is $50.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TOL stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Toll Brothers Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 19, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on October 26, 2020, representing the official price target for Toll Brothers Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $34 to $44, while Wells Fargo kept a Equal Weight rating on TOL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Toll Brothers Inc. is set at 1.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for TOL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for TOL in the course of the last twelve months was 15.00.

How has TOL stock performed recently?

Toll Brothers Inc. [TOL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.71. With this latest performance, TOL shares gained by 1.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 36.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TOL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.40 for Toll Brothers Inc. [TOL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.89, while it was recorded at 46.78 for the last single week of trading, and 36.17 for the last 200 days.

Toll Brothers Inc. [TOL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Toll Brothers Inc. [TOL] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.42 and a Gross Margin at +19.59. Toll Brothers Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.17.

Return on Total Capital for TOL is now 7.78, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.76. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.00, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Toll Brothers Inc. [TOL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 77.32. Additionally, TOL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.60, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 77.32, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Toll Brothers Inc. [TOL] managed to generate an average of $115,688 per employee.

Earnings analysis for Toll Brothers Inc. [TOL]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Toll Brothers Inc. posted 1.41/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.3/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 8.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TOL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Toll Brothers Inc. go to -1.88%.

Insider trade positions for Toll Brothers Inc. [TOL]

There are presently around $5,291 million, or 89.60% of TOL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TOL stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 12,472,537, which is approximately -3.969% of the company’s market cap and around 7.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,312,465 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $541.87 million in TOL stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $501.27 million in TOL stock with ownership of nearly 166.457% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Toll Brothers Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 177 institutional holders increased their position in Toll Brothers Inc. [NYSE:TOL] by around 19,014,000 shares. Additionally, 188 investors decreased positions by around 13,547,517 shares, while 56 investors held positions by with 77,894,736 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 110,456,253 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TOL stock had 78 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,755,246 shares, while 53 institutional investors sold positions of 1,201,559 shares during the same period.