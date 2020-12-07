why MEDNAX Inc. [MD] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $19.00

MEDNAX Inc. [NYSE: MD] jumped around 1.36 points on Friday, while shares priced at $22.54 at the close of the session, up 6.42%. The company report on November 6, 2020 that MEDNAX Reports Third Quarter Results.

MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE: MD), the national health solutions partner specializing in prenatal, neonatal, and pediatric services, reported a net loss of $41.0 million, or $0.49 per share for the three months ended September 30, 2020, primarily reflecting a non-cash loss on the classification of the MEDNAX Radiology Solutions medical group to assets held for sale. On a non-GAAP basis, MEDNAX reported Adjusted EPS from continuing operations of $0.37.

On September 9, MEDNAX entered into a definitive agreement to sell MEDNAX Radiology Solutions. The results for MEDNAX Radiology Solutions have been classified as discontinued operations beginning with the third quarter of 2020, and prior period results have been conformed to the current period presentation for comparison purposes. For the third quarter of 2020, MEDNAX Radiology Solutions generated net revenue and Adjusted EBITDA of $125.8 million and $21.1 million, respectively.

MEDNAX Inc. stock is now -18.89% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MD Stock saw the intraday high of $22.56 and lowest of $21.21 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 28.66, which means current price is +205.83% above from all time high which was touched on 01/02/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.32M shares, MD reached a trading volume of 3428207 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about MEDNAX Inc. [MD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MD shares is $19.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MD stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for MEDNAX Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on January 03, 2020, representing the official price target for MEDNAX Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $25 to $33, while Stifel kept a Buy rating on MD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MEDNAX Inc. is set at 0.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for MD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for MD in the course of the last twelve months was 52.40 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.40.

How has MD stock performed recently?

MEDNAX Inc. [MD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.08. With this latest performance, MD shares gained by 66.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.89 for MEDNAX Inc. [MD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.86, while it was recorded at 21.09 for the last single week of trading, and 16.35 for the last 200 days.

MEDNAX Inc. [MD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MEDNAX Inc. [MD] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.63 and a Gross Margin at +23.14. MEDNAX Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -32.73.

Return on Total Capital for MD is now 9.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -27.52. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -50.15, with Return on Assets sitting at -22.82. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, MEDNAX Inc. [MD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 121.46. Additionally, MD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.92. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 119.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, MEDNAX Inc. [MD] managed to generate an average of -$83,310 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.70.MEDNAX Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.40 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

Earnings analysis for MEDNAX Inc. [MD]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, MEDNAX Inc. posted 0.91/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.9/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MEDNAX Inc. go to 1.29%.

Insider trade positions for MEDNAX Inc. [MD]

There are presently around $1,881 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MD stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 8,786,979, which is approximately -10.574% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; STARBOARD VALUE LP, holding 8,450,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $190.46 million in MD stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $181.48 million in MD stock with ownership of nearly 0.279% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MEDNAX Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 93 institutional holders increased their position in MEDNAX Inc. [NYSE:MD] by around 5,031,987 shares. Additionally, 110 investors decreased positions by around 7,245,258 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 71,190,715 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 83,467,960 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MD stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,651,751 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 847,631 shares during the same period.