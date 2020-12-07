Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Genesis Energy L.P. [GEL]. What else is Wall St. saying

Genesis Energy L.P. [NYSE: GEL] surged by $0.61 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $7.71 during the day while it closed the day at $7.51. The company report on December 2, 2020 that Genesis Energy, L.P. to Present at the BofA Securities 2020 Leveraged Finance Virtual Conference.

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE: GEL) announced that it will participate in the BofA Securities 2020 Leveraged Finance Virtual Conference. The conference is being held on December 2nd.

The small cap to buy before 2021 There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune! Get all the details here >> Sponsored

The Partnership’s latest presentation materials are available and may be downloaded by visiting the Partnership’s website at www.genesisenergy.com under “Presentations” under the Investors tab.

Genesis Energy L.P. stock has also gained 7.59% of its value over the past 7 days. However, GEL stock has inclined by 43.05% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -32.52% and lost -63.33% year-on date.

The market cap for GEL stock reached $845.48 million, with 122.58 million shares outstanding and 105.78 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 999.50K shares, GEL reached a trading volume of 1075817 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Genesis Energy L.P. [GEL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GEL shares is $7.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GEL stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Genesis Energy L.P. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 15, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $15 to $8. The new note on the price target was released on March 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Genesis Energy L.P. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $21 to $15, while UBS kept a Neutral rating on GEL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Genesis Energy L.P. is set at 0.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for GEL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.94. Price to Free Cash Flow for GEL in the course of the last twelve months was 41.04 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

GEL stock trade performance evaluation

Genesis Energy L.P. [GEL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.59. With this latest performance, GEL shares gained by 87.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -58.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GEL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.22 for Genesis Energy L.P. [GEL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.20, while it was recorded at 6.69 for the last single week of trading, and 6.11 for the last 200 days.

Genesis Energy L.P. [GEL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Genesis Energy L.P. [GEL] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.26 and a Gross Margin at +13.38. Genesis Energy L.P.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.87.

Return on Total Capital for GEL is now 4.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.64. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.10, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Genesis Energy L.P. [GEL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 161.91. Additionally, GEL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 61.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 54.51. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 249.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 61.33.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Genesis Energy L.P. [GEL] managed to generate an average of $43,636 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.70 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.38.Genesis Energy L.P.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Genesis Energy L.P. [GEL] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Genesis Energy L.P. posted 0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -40.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GEL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Genesis Energy L.P. go to 44.10%.

Genesis Energy L.P. [GEL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $597 million, or 79.70% of GEL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GEL stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 15,740,403, which is approximately -20.147% of the company’s market cap and around 5.70% of the total institutional ownership; ALPS ADVISORS INC, holding 13,110,288 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $98.46 million in GEL stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $85.96 million in GEL stock with ownership of nearly 34.335% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Genesis Energy L.P. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 34 institutional holders increased their position in Genesis Energy L.P. [NYSE:GEL] by around 9,316,248 shares. Additionally, 59 investors decreased positions by around 10,264,736 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 59,928,171 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 79,509,155 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GEL stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 940,869 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 350,353 shares during the same period.