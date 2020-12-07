Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Cameco Corporation [CCJ]. What else is Wall St. saying

Cameco Corporation [NYSE: CCJ] gained 9.71% or 0.98 points to close at $11.07 with a heavy trading volume of 5197929 shares. The company report on November 4, 2020 that Cameco reports third quarter results – well positioned with strengthened balance sheet, supported by Cigar Lake restart.

Cameco (TSX: CCO; NYSE: CCJ) reported its consolidated financial and operating results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

The small cap to buy before 2021 There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune! Get all the details here >> Sponsored

“As expected, our results continue to be impacted by the pro-active operational decisions taken earlier this year,” said Tim Gitzel, Cameco’s president and CEO. “We believe that the actions we have taken to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus are prudent and reflect our values – placing priority on the health and safety of our employees, their families and their communities. However, our decisions do come with near-term costs.

It opened the trading session at $10.14, the shares rose to $11.08 and dropped to $10.14, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CCJ points out that the company has recorded 6.14% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -108.87% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.88M shares, CCJ reached to a volume of 5197929 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Cameco Corporation [CCJ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CCJ shares is $10.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CCJ stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Securities have made an estimate for Cameco Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 04, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 02, 2019, representing the official price target for Cameco Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cameco Corporation is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCJ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.71. Price to Free Cash Flow for CCJ in the course of the last twelve months was 1138.19 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.00.

Trading performance analysis for CCJ stock

Cameco Corporation [CCJ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.28. With this latest performance, CCJ shares gained by 22.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCJ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.72 for Cameco Corporation [CCJ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.76, while it was recorded at 10.26 for the last single week of trading, and 9.84 for the last 200 days.

Cameco Corporation [CCJ]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cameco Corporation [CCJ] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.02 and a Gross Margin at +11.00. Cameco Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.97.

Return on Total Capital for CCJ is now 1.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.23. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.48, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.96. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cameco Corporation [CCJ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 20.21. Additionally, CCJ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 16.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 20.13, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.75.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cameco Corporation [CCJ] managed to generate an average of $39,257 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.03 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.Cameco Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.00 and a Current Ratio set at 4.80.

Cameco Corporation [CCJ]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cameco Corporation posted -0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -500.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CCJ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cameco Corporation go to 38.45%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Cameco Corporation [CCJ]

There are presently around $2,822 million, or 70.10% of CCJ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CCJ stocks are: BEUTEL, GOODMAN & CO LTD. with ownership of 21,512,418, which is approximately -2.31% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 19,996,290 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $221.36 million in CCJ stocks shares; and WILLIAM BLAIR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $170.81 million in CCJ stock with ownership of nearly 3.132% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cameco Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 143 institutional holders increased their position in Cameco Corporation [NYSE:CCJ] by around 38,261,947 shares. Additionally, 122 investors decreased positions by around 18,701,610 shares, while 48 investors held positions by with 197,974,651 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 254,938,208 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CCJ stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,394,040 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 2,822,149 shares during the same period.