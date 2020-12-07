Wall Street Analyst Initiated Rocket Companies Inc. [RKT]. What else is Wall St. saying

Rocket Companies Inc. [NYSE: RKT] slipped around -0.68 points on Friday, while shares priced at $19.63 at the close of the session, down -3.35%. The company report on November 20, 2020 that Rocket Mortgage and Amrock Continue to Set Bar for the Nation in Digital Closings Throughout 2020.

The collaboration between the two companies, and the focus on innovation, has resulted in significant gains in the digitization of the mortgage closing.

Rocket Mortgage, America’s largest mortgage lender, and Amrock, one of the nation’s largest providers of title insurance, property valuations and settlement services, delivered 90% of all digital closings with eNotes through the first three quarters of 2020, according to data provided by the Mortgage Electronic Registration System (MERS) eRegistry.

Compared to the average trading volume of 11.06M shares, RKT reached a trading volume of 13009223 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Rocket Companies Inc. [RKT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RKT shares is $24.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RKT stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Rocket Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 06, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Keefe Bruyette raised their target price to Mkt Perform. The new note on the price target was released on October 12, 2020, representing the official price target for Rocket Companies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $28.50, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on RKT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rocket Companies Inc. is set at 0.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for RKT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 115.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.70.

How has RKT stock performed recently?

Rocket Companies Inc. [RKT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.06.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RKT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.18 for Rocket Companies Inc. [RKT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.00, while it was recorded at 20.19 for the last single week of trading.

Rocket Companies Inc. [RKT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rocket Companies Inc. [RKT] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.20 and a Gross Margin at +86.29. Rocket Companies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.38.

Return on Total Capital for RKT is now 6.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.28. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 25.00, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.81. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Rocket Companies Inc. [RKT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 478.61. Additionally, RKT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 82.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 79.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 451.64, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 78.06.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 18.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.

Earnings analysis for Rocket Companies Inc. [RKT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RKT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Rocket Companies Inc. go to 25.45%.

Insider trade positions for Rocket Companies Inc. [RKT]

There are presently around $1,544 million, or 68.70% of RKT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RKT stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 10,757,822, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; CALEDONIA (PRIVATE) INVESTMENTS PTY LTD, holding 9,508,374 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $186.65 million in RKT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $107.16 million in RKT stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Rocket Companies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 201 institutional holders increased their position in Rocket Companies Inc. [NYSE:RKT] by around 78,675,766 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 78,675,766 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RKT stock had 201 new institutional investments in for a total of 78,675,766 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.