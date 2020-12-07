UBS slashes price target on SunPower Corporation [SPWR] – find out why.

SunPower Corporation [NASDAQ: SPWR] surged by $0.22 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $21.35 during the day while it closed the day at $20.91. The company report on December 2, 2020 that SunPower Corporation CEO Thomas Werner to Speak at BofA Securities Virtual 2020 Renewables Symposium.

SunPower Corp. (NASDAQ:SPWR), a leading solar technology and energy service provider, announced that Thomas Werner, CEO and chairman of the board, will speak at the BofA Securities Renewables Symposium on December 3, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time. The event is being held virtually.

The small cap to buy before 2021 There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune! Get all the details here >> Sponsored

The event will be webcast live from SunPower’s website at http://investors.sunpower.com/events.cfm.

SunPower Corporation stock has also loss -9.72% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SPWR stock has inclined by 88.55% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 258.03% and gained 309.44% year-on date.

The market cap for SPWR stock reached $3.52 billion, with 170.11 million shares outstanding and 81.04 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.62M shares, SPWR reached a trading volume of 3998269 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about SunPower Corporation [SPWR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPWR shares is $16.24 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPWR stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for SunPower Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on October 27, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on October 26, 2020, representing the official price target for SunPower Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on SPWR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SunPower Corporation is set at 1.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPWR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.54.

SPWR stock trade performance evaluation

SunPower Corporation [SPWR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.72. With this latest performance, SPWR shares gained by 26.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 258.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 350.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPWR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.86 for SunPower Corporation [SPWR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.83, while it was recorded at 21.33 for the last single week of trading, and 10.78 for the last 200 days.

SunPower Corporation [SPWR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SunPower Corporation [SPWR] shares currently have an operating margin of -12.30 and a Gross Margin at +5.31. SunPower Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.19.

Return on Total Capital for SPWR is now -18.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.99. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SunPower Corporation [SPWR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 10,769.40. Additionally, SPWR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 99.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 50.39. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9,644.54, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 88.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SunPower Corporation [SPWR] managed to generate an average of $2,638 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.82.SunPower Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for SunPower Corporation [SPWR] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, SunPower Corporation posted 0.23/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.21/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 9.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SPWR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SunPower Corporation go to -0.40%.

SunPower Corporation [SPWR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,660 million, or 50.40% of SPWR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SPWR stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 12,336,882, which is approximately -6.122% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 10,337,992 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $216.17 million in SPWR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $214.57 million in SPWR stock with ownership of nearly -10.671% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SunPower Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 95 institutional holders increased their position in SunPower Corporation [NASDAQ:SPWR] by around 20,914,384 shares. Additionally, 76 investors decreased positions by around 9,437,488 shares, while 50 investors held positions by with 49,047,530 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 79,399,402 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SPWR stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,366,302 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 3,522,056 shares during the same period.