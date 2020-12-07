Tudor Pickering slashes price target on Frank’s International N.V. [FI] – find out why.

Frank’s International N.V. [NYSE: FI] stock went on an upward path that rose over 8.33% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 18.18%. The company report on November 3, 2020 that Frank’s International NV to Host Earnings Call.

Frank’s International NV (NYSE:FI) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Third Quarter Earnings call to be held on November 3, 2020 at 11:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/70136.

Over the last 12 months, FI stock dropped by -41.51%. The one-year Frank’s International N.V. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 1.38. The average equity rating for FI stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $597.51 million, with 226.14 million shares outstanding and 155.74 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 951.47K shares, FI stock reached a trading volume of 2314854 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Frank’s International N.V. [FI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FI shares is $2.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FI stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Tudor Pickering have made an estimate for Frank’s International N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 02, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on August 28, 2018, representing the official price target for Frank’s International N.V. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Frank’s International N.V. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for FI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.97. Price to Free Cash Flow for FI in the course of the last twelve months was 72.87 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.20.

FI Stock Performance Analysis:

Frank’s International N.V. [FI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.18. With this latest performance, FI shares gained by 67.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.03 for Frank’s International N.V. [FI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.94, while it was recorded at 2.49 for the last single week of trading, and 2.27 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Frank’s International N.V. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Frank’s International N.V. [FI] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.68 and a Gross Margin at +12.09. Frank’s International N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -40.58.

Return on Total Capital for FI is now -5.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -25.17. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -25.51, with Return on Assets sitting at -21.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Frank’s International N.V. [FI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.06. Additionally, FI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.90, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.31. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.08, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Frank’s International N.V. [FI] managed to generate an average of -$75,913 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.26 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.53.Frank’s International N.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 4.00.

FI Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Frank’s International N.V. posted -0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -50.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FI.

Frank’s International N.V. [FI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $340 million, or 56.00% of FI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FI stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 33,771,390, which is approximately 17.614% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; HOTCHKIS & WILEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 20,193,867 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $57.75 million in FI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $27.94 million in FI stock with ownership of nearly 0.331% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Frank’s International N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 35 institutional holders increased their position in Frank’s International N.V. [NYSE:FI] by around 12,678,368 shares. Additionally, 48 investors decreased positions by around 1,860,025 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 104,252,055 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 118,790,448 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FI stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,369,206 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 360,868 shares during the same period.