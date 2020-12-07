Tilly’s Inc. [TLYS] moved down -11.80: Why It’s Important

Tilly’s Inc. [NYSE: TLYS] plunged by -$1.11 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $8.71 during the day while it closed the day at $8.30. The company report on December 4, 2020 that Tilly’s, Inc. Announces Fiscal 2020 Third Quarter Operating Results, Provides Fourth Quarter Business Update.

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE: TLYS, the “Company”) announced financial results for the third quarter and first thirty-nine weeks of fiscal 2020 ended October 31, 2020.

“The third quarter finished strong following a weak start in August resulting from delays in back-to-school timing this year, and this positive momentum carried into the early stages of the fourth quarter,” commented Ed Thomas, President and Chief Executive Officer. “With all of our stores closed on Thanksgiving and with reduced operating hours and significant restrictions on customer traffic on Black Friday this year as a result of the pandemic, we saw much lower sales compared to last year for those two days. However, sales in physical stores have been positive each day since Black Friday. Our e-com sales have remained strong during both the third and fourth quarters.”.

Tilly’s Inc. stock has also loss -6.74% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TLYS stock has inclined by 13.39% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 19.94% and lost -23.56% year-on date.

The market cap for TLYS stock reached $280.21 million, with 29.69 million shares outstanding and 21.92 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 260.03K shares, TLYS reached a trading volume of 1255844 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TLYS shares is $8.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TLYS stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Pivotal Research Group have made an estimate for Tilly’s Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 10, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Pivotal Research Group dropped their target price from $13.50 to $10. The new note on the price target was released on January 15, 2020, representing the official price target for Tilly’s Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $17 to $14, while Pivotal Research Group kept a Buy rating on TLYS stock. On November 29, 2018, analysts decreased their price target for TLYS shares from 20 to 17.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tilly’s Inc. is set at 0.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for TLYS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.41.

TLYS stock trade performance evaluation

Tilly’s Inc. [TLYS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.74. With this latest performance, TLYS shares gained by 31.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TLYS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.91 for Tilly’s Inc. [TLYS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.17, while it was recorded at 8.89 for the last single week of trading, and 5.99 for the last 200 days.

Tilly’s Inc. [TLYS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tilly’s Inc. [TLYS] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.59 and a Gross Margin at +30.15. Tilly’s Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.65.

Return on Total Capital for TLYS is now 9.19, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.02. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.00, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tilly’s Inc. [TLYS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 185.16. Additionally, TLYS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.93, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 150.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.80.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tilly’s Inc. [TLYS] managed to generate an average of $3,969 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 91.30 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.34.Tilly’s Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Tilly’s Inc. [TLYS] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Tilly’s Inc. posted 0.21/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.2/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TLYS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tilly’s Inc. go to 12.00%.

Tilly’s Inc. [TLYS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $154 million, or 92.40% of TLYS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TLYS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 2,243,225, which is approximately 22.711% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; DIVISAR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 2,104,789 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17.47 million in TLYS stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $14.74 million in TLYS stock with ownership of nearly -1.336% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tilly’s Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 48 institutional holders increased their position in Tilly’s Inc. [NYSE:TLYS] by around 2,354,703 shares. Additionally, 51 investors decreased positions by around 2,917,728 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 13,336,551 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 18,608,982 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TLYS stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 869,640 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 906,641 shares during the same period.