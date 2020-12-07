The Walt Disney Company [DIS] gain 6.58% so far this year. What now?

The Walt Disney Company [NYSE: DIS] jumped around 0.9 points on Friday, while shares priced at $154.14 at the close of the session, up 0.59%. The company report on December 3, 2020 that The Walt Disney Company to Webcast Investor Day 2020.

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) will webcast its Investor Day 2020 on December 10, 2020. The event, focused on the Company’s direct-to-consumer streaming services, is scheduled to begin at approximately 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT. The Investor Day is expected to last approximately four hours.

The small cap to buy before 2021 There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune! Get all the details here >> Sponsored

To watch the webcast, please visit www.disney.com/investors. The webcast presentation will be archived.

The Walt Disney Company stock is now 6.58% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. DIS Stock saw the intraday high of $154.68 and lowest of $152.81 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 154.44, which means current price is +94.94% above from all time high which was touched on 12/04/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 9.95M shares, DIS reached a trading volume of 5972362 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Walt Disney Company [DIS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DIS shares is $152.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DIS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for The Walt Disney Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 13, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on October 13, 2020, representing the official price target for The Walt Disney Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $118 to $136, while MoffettNathanson kept a Neutral rating on DIS stock. On September 08, 2020, analysts increased their price target for DIS shares from 128 to 163.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Walt Disney Company is set at 4.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for DIS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.95. Price to Free Cash Flow for DIS in the course of the last twelve months was 138.10 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

How has DIS stock performed recently?

The Walt Disney Company [DIS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.76. With this latest performance, DIS shares gained by 23.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DIS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.71 for The Walt Disney Company [DIS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 132.47, while it was recorded at 151.69 for the last single week of trading, and 119.70 for the last 200 days.

The Walt Disney Company [DIS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Walt Disney Company [DIS] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.49 and a Gross Margin at +24.49. The Walt Disney Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.35.

Return on Total Capital for DIS is now 2.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.13. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.28, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.43. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Walt Disney Company [DIS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 74.56. Additionally, DIS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.92. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 66.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Walt Disney Company [DIS] managed to generate an average of -$13,951 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.The Walt Disney Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for The Walt Disney Company [DIS]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Walt Disney Company posted 1.53/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.44/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 6.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DIS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Walt Disney Company go to 29.53%.

Insider trade positions for The Walt Disney Company [DIS]

There are presently around $179,120 million, or 65.70% of DIS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DIS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 146,727,288, which is approximately -1.244% of the company’s market cap and around 0.21% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 114,995,699 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17.73 billion in DIS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $11.47 billion in DIS stock with ownership of nearly -1.749% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Walt Disney Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 1,204 institutional holders increased their position in The Walt Disney Company [NYSE:DIS] by around 46,789,117 shares. Additionally, 1,372 investors decreased positions by around 38,868,060 shares, while 253 investors held positions by with 1,076,400,328 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,162,057,505 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DIS stock had 150 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,976,938 shares, while 101 institutional investors sold positions of 4,924,235 shares during the same period.