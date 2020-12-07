Telsey Advisory Group lifts Starbucks Corporation [SBUX] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Starbucks Corporation [NASDAQ: SBUX] gained 2.17% on the last trading session, reaching $102.28 price per share at the time. The company report on November 25, 2020 that Starbucks to Host Biennial Investor Day on December 9, 2020.

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) will host its biennial Investor Day on Wednesday, December 9, 2020. The virtual event will feature presentations and a question-and-answer session with members of the company’s senior leadership team. Presentations will begin at Noon Pacific Time (3:00 p.m. Eastern time) and the event is expected to last approximately two hours.

The webcast event will include closed captioning and may be accessed on the company’s website at https://investor.starbucks.com. A replay of the webcast and slides shown during the presentations will be available on the company’s website the following day.

Starbucks Corporation represents 1.17 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $117.50 billion with the latest information. SBUX stock price has been found in the range of $101.07 to $102.94.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.87M shares, SBUX reached a trading volume of 6827375 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Starbucks Corporation [SBUX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SBUX shares is $96.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SBUX stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Starbucks Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 30, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price from $89 to $97. The new note on the price target was released on October 26, 2020, representing the official price target for Starbucks Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $85 to $101, while Oppenheimer kept a Outperform rating on SBUX stock. On September 30, 2020, analysts increased their price target for SBUX shares from 77 to 99.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Starbucks Corporation is set at 1.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for SBUX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.00.

Trading performance analysis for SBUX stock

Starbucks Corporation [SBUX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.67. With this latest performance, SBUX shares gained by 13.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SBUX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.07 for Starbucks Corporation [SBUX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 91.81, while it was recorded at 99.63 for the last single week of trading, and 79.91 for the last 200 days.

Starbucks Corporation [SBUX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Starbucks Corporation [SBUX] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.45 and a Gross Margin at +13.59. Starbucks Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.95.

Return on Total Capital for SBUX is now 13.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.48. Additionally, SBUX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 144.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 86.22.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Starbucks Corporation [SBUX] managed to generate an average of $2,660 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 19.47 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.97.Starbucks Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Starbucks Corporation [SBUX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Starbucks Corporation posted 0.79/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.76/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SBUX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Starbucks Corporation go to 46.59%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Starbucks Corporation [SBUX]

There are presently around $82,016 million, or 69.50% of SBUX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SBUX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 89,811,496, which is approximately -1.309% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 79,509,316 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.13 billion in SBUX stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $5.15 billion in SBUX stock with ownership of nearly -0.818% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Starbucks Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 1,026 institutional holders increased their position in Starbucks Corporation [NASDAQ:SBUX] by around 35,074,036 shares. Additionally, 867 investors decreased positions by around 49,911,193 shares, while 198 investors held positions by with 716,894,479 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 801,879,708 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SBUX stock had 169 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,050,214 shares, while 101 institutional investors sold positions of 5,934,177 shares during the same period.