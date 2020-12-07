Stifel slashes price target on Kura Oncology Inc. [KURA] – find out why.

Kura Oncology Inc. [NASDAQ: KURA] surged by $2.75 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $36.99 during the day while it closed the day at $36.80. The company report on December 5, 2020 that Kura Oncology Presents First Clinical Data for Menin Inhibitor KO-539 at American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting.

– Evidence of biologic activity observed in each dose-escalation cohort treated to date –.

– Clinical activity includes one CR in a patient with a NPM1 mutation and one CR in a patient with a SETD2/RUNX1 mutation –.

Kura Oncology Inc. stock has also gained 1.15% of its value over the past 7 days. However, KURA stock has inclined by 52.57% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 114.70% and gained 167.64% year-on date.

The market cap for KURA stock reached $1.93 billion, with 56.41 million shares outstanding and 52.73 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 716.62K shares, KURA reached a trading volume of 1009354 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Kura Oncology Inc. [KURA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KURA shares is $40.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KURA stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Kura Oncology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 03, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on November 05, 2020, representing the official price target for Kura Oncology Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $27, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on KURA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kura Oncology Inc. is set at 2.05 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.20.

KURA stock trade performance evaluation

Kura Oncology Inc. [KURA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.15. With this latest performance, KURA shares gained by 12.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 114.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 141.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KURA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.85 for Kura Oncology Inc. [KURA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.98, while it was recorded at 34.99 for the last single week of trading, and 20.85 for the last 200 days.

Kura Oncology Inc. [KURA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for KURA is now -34.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -32.01. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -33.25, with Return on Assets sitting at -29.76. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kura Oncology Inc. [KURA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.54. Additionally, KURA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.20. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.31, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kura Oncology Inc. [KURA] managed to generate an average of -$1,052,333 per employee.Kura Oncology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 15.20 and a Current Ratio set at 15.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Kura Oncology Inc. [KURA] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Kura Oncology Inc. posted -0.39/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.41/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KURA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kura Oncology Inc. go to 19.93%.

Kura Oncology Inc. [KURA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,976 million, or 95.50% of KURA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KURA stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 7,239,188, which is approximately -10.458% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; ECOR1 CAPITAL, LLC, holding 4,608,529 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $169.59 million in KURA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $161.34 million in KURA stock with ownership of nearly 1.074% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kura Oncology Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 85 institutional holders increased their position in Kura Oncology Inc. [NASDAQ:KURA] by around 8,685,696 shares. Additionally, 67 investors decreased positions by around 7,386,510 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 37,632,756 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 53,704,962 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KURA stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,472,288 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 747,495 shares during the same period.